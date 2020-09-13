FAITH AND VALUES: How may people bear life's burdens?

Except for the very young, there is not a single person who does not have burdens to bear. Some are light, some are heavy. Some are transient, some are continuing. Some we bear with dignity, others we bear with bitterness.
We are tempted to look at others and feel that they do not have burdens. If we could look inside, we would see something weighing upon the heart, mind, body, or spirit of every individual.
The Scriptures speak to this. Paul, in Galatians 6:4 says, “Every one shall bear their own burden.” In the same chapter he also writes, “Bear ye one another’s burdens.” In Psalm 55:22 we read, “Cast thy burden on the Lord, and he shall sustain thee.”
At first glance these admonitions seem to be in conflict. Deeper thought will reveal that though they differ, they are in harmony, even as the stringed, wind, and percussion instruments in an orchestra.
How may we bear our burdens?
The first aspect of burden bearing is self help. A person who has a specific responsibility must carry the weight of that responsibility, a person who has lost a loved one must bear the burden of his own bereavement. A person who is tempted must deal with her own temptation. A person who is a sinner must come to the place of his own repentance and restoration.
There are things that each of us must carry, and the way we carry them determines the quality of life. For many the burdens are crushing. Others, however, use them to gain strength, to achieve discipline, and to grow in character.
But this is not the whole story. The second aspect is brotherly help.
There is much that can be shared. The person who is bereaved can be comforted by friends. The person who is tempted can gain strength from those who believe in her. The person who carries physical privation can be succored and helped by others. We can fulfill the law of love and be burden bearers for one another.
We often find that our own load becomes lighter as we help others.
Bishop Stowe tells a beautiful story of a family fleeing from communist tyranny.
The group , making their way to freedom, included men, women, children and even a baby. Their route was an almost impossible climb over a range of mountains.
When they finally arrived on the other side and came to a place of freedom, those who greeted them were astonished that they survived the journey.
One asked, “How did you possibly make it?” And the leader of the group replied, “When we saw someone about to drop out, we would say, ‘It’s your turn to carry the baby.”
The third aspect of burden bearing is the divine help that is available for us. David the Psalmist says, “Cast your burden upon the Lord, and he will sustain you.” Jesus says, “Come unto me all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” The Apostle Peter speaks of resource and power when he writes, “Cast all your care upon God, for he cares for you.”
There is a divine source of strength which can undergird and sustain.
Bearing burdens – we all have them to carry. To some extent we must carry our own, meeting life with dignity and courage. We are privileged to ease the burdens of others; and in a like manner to permit others, especially those nearest and dearest to us, to help us carry our burdens.
Above all, we need to remember that in our times of deepest need the love of God will reach down, if we will but permit, take us to His heart and carry both us and our burdens.