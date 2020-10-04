FAITH AND VALUES: How do you measure success?

There are no people in all the world, nor in all of history, who are as conscious of success as are the American people. We all relish the Horatio Alger-type story about a young person who from limited background and opportunity comes to a place of prominence.
And well should we be impressed and thankful that we live in a land where a person can, by ability and perseverance, achieve in finance, power, and prestige.
We in America bow at the altar of success; but I often wonder, “Are our ordinary standards of success the true measure? Do we not often confuse that which makes for the genuinely successful life?”
In our culture we have a tendency to measure the successful person by asking two questions: “How much money does he have?” and “What has he done?” The true measure is what a person IS.
When we say that a young person is “making good,” we do not mean that he or she is in the process of building a healthy personality -we mean that they have their feet on the rungs of the ladder that lead to financial independence.
When we say that a young woman “married well,” we do not always mean that she has married a young man of sterling character and aspiring hopes. We mean that she is beginning financially and socially where her mother left off.
When we ask the question, “What is a person worth?” we do not usually have reference to his or her worth in human value, character achievement, social contribution, or intellectual attainment. We are speaking about his material accumulation.
History has proven time and time again that the value of a person cannot be measured by what his labors will produce in the open market. Popular rock groups accumulate millions of dollars; Mozart was buried in a pauper’s grave. Star athletes measure their annual income in six figures. Ghandi possessed only his white sheet, and said: Theresa was the poorest of the poor.
The most successful life that was ever lived was that of a carpenter turned roving evangelist who wandered the countryside of an obscure province proclaiming the Kingdom of God. He demonstrated that success is determined by what a person is. It is not how we make a living, but what we make of life. It is not what the world gives us, but what we give to the world. It is what we are on the inside that really counts.
What then are the criteria by which we can measure success?
1. Successful people are ones who are true to themselves. Shakespeare said, “First to thine own self be true.” Jesus put it in a more telling way when he said, “As a man thinketh in his heart, so he is.”
If we are not true to our better selves -if we do not have within our hearts honor, self respect and decency, then we cannot be successful.
2. Successful people are ones who are true to their fellow human beings. Being true to our fellows means wishing for them the best in life, and doing what we can to see that this is realized.
This means faithfulness to those who are closest to us. It also means reaching out to encompass all persons whose lives touch our lives and responding in the spirit of caring as did the Good Samaritan.
3. Finally, to be successful we must, be true to God. Whatever the details of our faith, each of us has a Heavenly Father. It is distressing that so many people are willing to go through life living as orphans. The greatest of all profanities is taking upon oneself the name of God and then, in the quest for success, living” as though God did not exist. Wealth comes only to the few. Fame places its crown only on the conspicuous.
These successes often have a way of ending in futility. True nobility and success can come to all, and the only one who can rob us of it is we ourselves.