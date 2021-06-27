FAITH AND VALUES: Grief and the art of consolation

As unbelievable as it seems to me, the calendar tells me that our youngest daughter Rebecca will soon have been dead for ·four times as long as she lived on this earth. My experience with grief has not been simply clinical but very personal.
Understanding that grief is a helplessness that does not cry for help, I want to make several suggestions that may be helpful to you in relating to people who have experienced some sort of major loss and who are dealing with the resulting grief. Beyond the basic encouragement to go, to be present, and to listen, let me urge you not to preach. Don’t preach. Don’t interpret; don’t explain; don’t give premature hope; don’t argue. The positive way to express this is: “Listen. Just listen.” Silence is okay. Listen in silence, if you wish. That is okay. It is certainly better than preaching or interpreting or explaining.
It is cruel to tell a person too early in the grief process, “Your grief will end.” People know that, but people early on in their grief work do not need to be told that because it sounds as though their grief is being minimized. And what they are feeling at that moment is that it will never end.
I have made a list of things I wish I would never hear again in a tragedy. encourage you to compose your own list; but I wish that people would not say, “This is the will of God.” Nobody ever knows enough to stand outside of a situation and say, “This is the will of God.” I wish that people would not say that.
I wish that people would not say, “This is God’s punishment. I told you that God was going to get you.” I wish that I would never again hear well-meaning but overzealous individuals say, “I was telling Hazel just the other day that if those people did not get back in church, then something bad was going to happen to them.”
I do not want to speak for God on this, and I do believe that there is punishment for sins; but with all my being I do not believe that God punishes people for their sins by causing tragedies to happen. The Biblical literature does not sustain that; life experience does not support it. I would rejoice if I never again hear someone say, “This has happened because of God’s punishment.”
Another remark I hope no one will ever say again in my presence is, “God took your mother because ...” or “God took your brother because ....” A few years ago I encountered a very sophisticated Ph.D. practicing professional who, as a child, lost her mother to bulbar polio. Some of you are of an age that you can remember people we lost to bulbar polio. In fact, a younger brother of this lady whom I met survived bulbar polio. This young widower was left with twin daughters and an infant boy with polio. And some of the people who came to their house said: “We do not understand why God took your mother, but He did. He did it for a reason, and you must accept the will of God.” And for forty-some years that concept of loss had stunted the growth of this woman, keeping her from the freedom God had wanted her to have. I wish that people would not say that God takes people. Maybe God does and maybe God does not, but nobody knows enough to make that diagnosis.
And I long never to hear again in the death of a child that “God needed another little flower in His garden so He took little Billy or Mary.” That will just not wash theologically.
I wish, too, that I would never hear: “There must be a reason, but we do not understand.” Or “Time will heal your wounds.” Or “Just stay busy.” That is good advice up to a point; beyond that point, it is exactly what you do not need to do. The wisdom of the ancients was indeed sage. They went through a long period of mourning and stayed in quietness and solitude. It is not always good counsel to tell people, “Just stay busy.” That can be a good way to sweep your grief under a rug. Years later it can return in a more toxic, destructive form.
I also wish that people would not say, “Don’t cry.” Or “You must not feel that way. You must not be angry with God. You must not…”
If you feel like weeping in a grief situation, for God’s sake, for the person’s sake, for your sake, then weep. If you read the 11th chapter of John’s Gospel, which I encourage you to do before you sleep, you will discover that Jesus wept. I wish I had learned that fully earlier in my life and ministry. But I have learned that when someone is hurting and I feel like crying, it is okay to cry. I would rather be embarrassed than to cut off the healthy flow of emotion that helps us know that God gave us tears to wash away the pain.
In your own grief and as you help others to grieve creatively, remember how our Lord said: “Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.” My life experience bas taught me that those who will be comforted are those who mourn. May God bless us as we practice the art of consolation!