FAITH AND VALUES: Follow that star

I love the Wise men. There are a multitude of ways in which we can identify with them. But there is one way which I want to lift up this morning and that is that they followed the star.
Everywhere you turn these days, everything you read, affirms that the common element, the central key to every successful business, every effective organization, every vital church, every positive, healthy life, is a sense of vision. Call it a mission, a calling, an internal passion for the task to which it is called. Everyone who is effective in life is following a star.
It’s been years since I’ve heard it. I don’t think they use it anymore. But do you remember when the Texaco commercials used to say, “You can trust your car to the man who wears a star. The big, bright Texaco star”? I’d submit to you that the world is looking for people in whom to place their trust. And you can trust your soul to the men and women who follow the star. The star, that is, that leads to Jesus.
That’s who people of faith are. We are men and women who have been called by God to follow that star. We are men and women who are claimed by God’s love and are called to follow His star with almost total abandonment, sometimes at great risk, with almost no regard for the cost, and not always sure exactly where it will lead, except for the confidence that we will find this Christ child, and like the wise men, our lives will be filled with great joy.
I invite you, at the beginning of this new year, to reclaim and recommit yourself to the task which God has given, the vision God has placed before us, the star we are following.
Matthew says that because they followed the star, they were filled with great joy. One of the advantages of knowing so little about these wise men is that it has provided the opportunity for so many legends to grow up around them. One of my favorites is Henry Van Dyke’s story of “The Other Wise Man.”
His name was Artaban. If there were three wise men, he would have been a fourth. He had planned to go with the others, but he was detained and missed their departure. The story is how this other wise man spends his life trying to catch up with them and find the Christ child.
He has sold everything he owns and purchased several expensive jewels to give to the new King. Through the story, he keeps missing them. He just misses the family before they run away to Egypt. He just misses them in Egypt before they return to Nazareth. It’s like that the whole way through. But everywhere he goes, he runs in to people in need, and compelled by love, one by one, he gives away his jewels to help others.
Thirty-three years pass. He comes back to Jerusalem. He only has one jewel left. He hears that “the king of the Jews” is being crucified. He hopes he can use his last gift to buy freedom for the Christ. He heads toward the cross, but along the way, he finds another person in need. Compelled by love, he gives away the last of his treasures.
Just then there is an earthquake. A tile falls from a building, striking him on the head. But as he dies, he hears the voice of Jesus saying, “Inasmuch as you have done it to the least of these, you have done it to me.” And Van Dyke ends the story with these words: “The Other Wise Man had finally found his king.”
The call for each of us is to be those other wise men and women who like these first wise men, catch a vision of God’s call for their lives and rise up to follow that star. And in the following, we will find great joy; and we will find our king.