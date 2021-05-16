FAITH AND VALUES: Everyone decides to go up or down

Within the past several days and within the next several weeks young people will be completing their studies in schools and universities either as graduates or as underclassmen.
This is a time of great reflection on the past and plans for the future. It is a time for remembering that life can be both up and down!
As John Oxenham wrote: “To every man there opens a way, and ways and away. The high soul climbs the high way and the low soul grips the low. And in between on the misty flats the rest drift to and fro. But to every man there opens a highway and a low. And every man decides the way his soul shall go.”
The best things in life are up. The worst things for us pull us down. We believe we were meant to rise, to be uplifted, to soar, to ascend to the highest and the best. Upis the way to go. God calls us to the heights. We lift up our eyes to the hills. This would be my special challenge to all of our young people as they make their plans for the future.
Marian Anderson told the story of a little Black boy who stood fascinated before adis play of toy balloons of every color. Suddenly, one of the red balloons broke away,rose rapidly and disappeared. “Mister,” the lad asked, “would a yellow balloon go as high as the red one?” The man grinned. “It sure would, son.” The boy asked further,“And would a white one go as high and as far?” Receiving the same reply, the boy then proceeded to ask about the rising capacity of a black balloon. The man finally replied,“Son, it isn’t the color that makes it rise. It’s the stuff inside.”
“Up and Down” can carry both positive and negative meanings in daily living.
When we are well thought of we rise in social standing; when a bad reputation pursues us, we go down in popularity. When the stock market goes up, that is considered good;when it falls, that is bad. When sales go up, the company prospers; when the orders godown, the company suffers.
When a student receives good marks in school, grades go up; when the marks are not so good, the grades go down. As the high schooler said to his parents when he handed over a report card: “Christopher Columbus and I have something in common we both went down in history.”
These thoughts bring to mind what Victor Frankel wrote about in “Man’s Search for Meaning.” Some of his fellow prisoners in the Nazi concentration camp, Dachau,yearned so desperately for their freedom, but had been held captive so long, that when they eventually were released, “They walked out into the sunlight, blinked nervously,and then silently walked back into the familiar darkness of the prisons, to which they had been accustomed for such a long time.”
When the upward climb isn’t taken, it may lose its pulling power for a while.
When God invites us up the mountain, we dare not pass up the invitation. If we are held back by fear, by hatred, by cruelty, by poverty, by need, or if we choose to be pulled down by appetites, addictions, attitudes, and associations, after a while the upward invitation will no longer be heard, the light from above will not be seen or appreciated, and we’ll choose the darkness, just as did the prisoners in the concentration camp.
“And every person decides the way his soul shall go.”