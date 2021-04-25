FAITH AND VALUES: Don't wish away your life

“Don’t Wish Away Your Life”
Everyone schedules in some fashion today. To a commuter it brings to mind the train schedule; a machinist might see it as a list of materials to be used in the production of an item.
A housewife entertaining guest for dinner sees scheduling as the list of things todo and recipes to fill prior to the event. A student today sees it as a list of classes (even called a class schedule), and to a contractor, it represents the time plan against which he must work.
The Latin root of the word “schedule” means “a small leaf of paper” and a laterFrench root means “scroll, note, or bill”… the inference being that a schedule is something to be put on paper. A dictionary defines is as “a list of the times certain things are to happen.”
Scheduling should be developed early in the activities of human planning and thinking. The pyramid builders had to be careful schedulers. Biblical characters also had scheduling demands: Noah in building the Ark prior to the flood and filling it; and Moses in planning the Exodus from Egypt.
Even Jesus recognized the rule of scheduling: “If one of you is planning to build a tower he sits down first and figures the cost, to see if he has enough money to finish the job. If he doesn’t he will not be able to finish the tower after laying the foundation;and all who see what happened will make fun of him.”
Scheduling is good and necessary.
Even a weekly calendar is a necessary part of our scheduling, but I often hear the remark made on Monday, as a person begins his week’s work, “I wish it were Friday.” Actually, that person is wishing away three whole days of life. For when Friday comes, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be gone. Three entire days of life will be passed... and the remainder of life will be shortened by just that much.
The talented director Peter Bogdanovich is well known for his nostalgic movies.When he made “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” someone asked him why he was so hung up with the past.
Mr. Bogdanovich said, “I like any time better than now. I just don’t like what’s happening today. The music bores me, the cars are ugly, the people are droll. So Iretreat to the past.”
Sometimes I wonder if we should ever really wish for the future time to come.For the only way it can possibly come is for the intervening time to be past... and this is a high price to pay for our wish to be fulfilled.
Shortly before Tchaikovsky died, he wrote to his brother: “I’ve regretted the past,despised the present, and hoped in the future … this has been the story of my life.” It is the story… “tragedy” is a better word... of many lives. A preoccupation with the past and future is morbid and illusory; it is unreal because it is always at the expense of the living moment, which alone can vitalize the past and actualize the future.
To wish it later than it is is to wish ourselves nearer the end of life than we are. Itis to wish life away... part of it, at least. Is Friday so much better than Monday that we are willing to sacrifice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in order to get to it? You will never know what your next Tuesday may be until you have had your chance at it and it’s had its chance at you. Don’t skip lightly over it; it may well turn out to be one of the greatest days of your life, and for that matter, so might Wednesday or Thursday,who knows, yet?
So, keep yourself open to all of the days in your scheduling, don’t miss living this one while waiting for the next one. Proverbs says: “For you do not know what a day may bring forth,” Don’t wish your life away! It will go fast enough without your wishing.