FAITH AND VALUES: Dividents of self investment

There is a very interesting verse in the Bible found in Matthew, the 10th chapter: “He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for my sake will find it.” This remarkable truth is given again in the 16th chapter of Matthew and is found five times in all in the Synoptic gospels.
Few people appropriate this truth in their lives. Those who do, however, discover it to be true and garner some rich dividends in themselves through self investment.
It is natural to try to find ourselves by milking life of all we can get out of it. In a lust for life, we mistakenly believe that the magic of living is to be found in input rather than output. The opposite is true! We find life only by losing ourselves to it.
Years ago in Chicago a fellow named Wrigley made and sold baking soda. To increase sales he offered free chewing gum with the purchase of his baking soda. He discovered that the chewing gum was more popular than the baking soda so he switched products.
Something like that is true of life. What we think will bring us profit in life isn’t so at all: It is found in an almost opposite direction.
Life is not found where we naturally seek it... in the “obvious” direction . It is discovered in the opposite direction. Down the path of self-giving and sacrifice.
William Allen White wrote an editorial in the Emporia, Kansas, Gazette some time ago which so ably illustrates this message of investing in the lives of others. Mr. White writes: “The other day in Emporia, the longest funeral procession that has formed in 10 years followed the Rev. John Jones three long miles in the hot July sun out to Dry Creek Cemetery.
“Now, a funeral procession may mean little or much. When a rich and powerful man dies, the people play politics and attend his funeral for various reasons. But here was the body of a meek, gentle little old man - a man ‘without purse or script.’ It won’t take 20 minutes to settle his estate in probate court . He ‘was a preacher of the Gospel but preachers have been buried before in Emporia without much show of sorrow.
According to the writer, the reason so many people lined up behind the hearse that held the kind old man’s mortality was simply they loved him. He devoted his life to helping people . In a simple way, without money or worldly power, he gave of the , gentleness of his heart to all around him. We are apt to say that money talks, but it speaks a broken, poverty-stricken language. Hearts talk better, clearer, and with a wider intelligence.
The old man with the soft voice and the kindly manners knew the language of the heart and he spoke it where it would give zest and joy. He worked manfully and with a will in his section of the vineyard, and against’ odds and discouragements, he won time and again. He was infinitely patient and brave. He held a simple old-fashioned faith in God and God’s loving kindness.
When others gave money... which was of their store... he gave prayers and hard work and an inspiring courage. He helped. And in his sphere he was a power!
My hope would be that I, and all of us, could live such a life of investment in others that these words of an editorial could be written about us, not for praise and glory, but that by caring and loving, we would have helped our brothers and sisters along their way.
The following words were found on the wall of a mausoleum: “Life is mostly froth and bubbles; Only two things stand like stone: kindness in another’s troubles, courage in your own.” May God grant us the grace and courage to so live.