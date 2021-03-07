FAITH AND VALUES: Dealing with my many faces

“Dealing With My Many Faces”
She comes trudgingly up the hill laboring with a water pot, the high–noon sun blistering all of God’s creation. Puffs of dust escape from her sandals and accent her heavy heart. Her life is a mess, an aching void; and she comes to Jacob’s well at noon to avoid the rest of the village women who come in the earlier part of the day for their supply of water.
She has reflected again about her life as she has plodded up the hill. Sometimes she thinks she is a product of the wrong time in history. She is a woman in a man’s world. She is a Samaritan drawing water from a Hebrew well. She is from a religion that uses only a part of the Holy Scriptures the Jews use – only the first five books; and she worships in a totally different place from the Jews.
And if that is not enough, she has been divorced five times, and the man with whom she lives now is a trial – and–error attempt to make a relational connection with another human being. He is a temporary live–in.
Hers is a habitat of convenience and need. The righteous women in the village will have nothing to do with her; and their stares and sarcastic remarks, sounded within her hearing, have made her feel cheap and unnecessary.
Her head down partly to help her pump the last few steps to the well and partly to shade her eyes from the brilliant sunlight, she thrusts those last half – dozen steps to the top of the hill. She is startled by seeing the feet of a man. She moves from the feet to his face, shielding her eyes from the sun. A comely man with rich, deep, young, thousand-year-old eyes, a Jewish face, she thinks, with a broad smile of acceptance and warmth.
“Good morning, or is it afternoon? I wonder if I could trouble you for a drink of water? It is hot; I am tired and my friends have gone to the store for some lunch and they took the water bags with them. Could you spare a drink?”
That scene begins what is the longest recorded dialogue between Jesus and anyone in the Gospels. We do not know her name. She is just the woman at the well. But I sense that what she brings to this well is not only her many faces – gender, race, theology, morality – but my many faces, and yours. She is the many faces of me and you where our lives need a drink, need refreshment, need focus, and a healing, loving word from the one perched on Jacob’s well.
This woman was already judged. What she needed was the living water of grace – and she found it. Real change in our lives comes from grace, not guilt. One of my faces there with the woman at the well needs to know that grace, greater than our sins, is there for us all.
The woman at the well must have known from the beginning that this was a rare fellow who was talking with her. He was not after the usual manner of the rabbis because they would not talk to a woman in the street or in the open countryside, even if it were the rabbi’s mother.
He was a Jew and she was a Samaritan, and yet he was asking to drink from one of her vessels – an unclean act. He was obviously a man ofspiritual discernment, and yet he was talking to her – a woman outcast and used in the eyes of her society.
He was some kind of prophet, yet he could talk freely about the worship of the Samaritans compared to his. He seemed not to be intimidated by the issue and even rose above both methods and places of worship with that wonderful word, “God is Spirit and those who worship God must worship God in spirit and in truth.”
Various things have sealed her off from meaningful communication in times past. But this man went through them like a shepherd’s knife through cold cheese – swift, clean, with nothing left dangling from the blade. It was because of this that Jesus could get to the subject: living water that springs from the heart of the eternal God and brings new life and refreshment.
I think that had Jesus stumbled over anyone of several walls – gender, race, theology, worship, or morality – she would have shut him out faster than a viper’s strike. But he did not. Acceptance of her as a human being was inherent and obvious. He did not give her a tract or a business card nor did he announce his
Messiahship. “Hello, I am the new Messiah in town; I just wanted to invite you to the revival meeting at the synagogue at 7:30 this evening .” No. He related to her as an individual, a human being; and once she saw the old stereotypes, the old standards crumble, she suspected that only the Messiah could be so loving. I imagine that by the time he announced who he was she had already guessed it.
The woman at the well was open to Jesus’ talk about living water because she saw it in him – how it flooded all the walls that divide and the fences that separate.
During spring floods twenty years ago, a section of Indiana farm land flooded. A farmer confessed that he had not been on his neighbor’s property for years – they had had a tiff – but the flood waters covered the fences and with a boat they crossed back and forth over those fences as if they did not exist at all. Jesus knew that the fences were there; he just rose above them. And that is what got him a hearing with the woman.
Several years ago when I was at a college convocation, one of the young ministerial students broadsided me with a question: “What do you think Christianity is all about?” I found myself struggling with his obvious question, and then I heard myself replying: “Christian faith is about breaking the barriers – the ones within us that keep us from being all we can be; the ones between us as human beings that we do not need in order to be human; and the ones between us and God so that we can act like the very sons and daughters of God we have been created to be.”
The living water Jesus talked about with the woman is that which enables us to break those barriers – water which rides us over the fences and across the walls. Jesus was offering this woman at the well – and us – not only living water for the afterlife, but quality of life here, one that breaks the barriers within us, between us, and between us and God.
No wonder this is the longest dialogue in the Gospels. Jesus is talking about our lives, the many faces of me where almost all my struggles and pains and blockades occur – gender, theological diversity, race, and morality.
Get these in hand and there is not much left, is there? Thanks, Jesus, not only for touching the woman at the well but for dealing with the many faces of me, too. And you as well?