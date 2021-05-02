FAITH AND VALUES: Dealing with detours

“Dealing With Detours”
Recently I was driving down a good road on a nice day and making good time.Suddenly I came upon flashing lights, a barricade and a big black arrow pointing to the right. There in large letters I could read the one word message: “Detour”.
“Oh, no!” I said to myself. Everything had been going so great: the comfort of the car, a sunshiny day, beautiful stereo music, and I was guaranteed to reach my destination – if nothing unexpected happened. But now I had no choice but to go the way the arrow pointed. I had to leave the main highway which was so familiar to me and to which I was so accustomed to traveling. I now had to turn on to the narrow side road and slow down.I had never traveled this way before and was uncertain as to what lay ahead for me.
Would it be long? Would it be rough? Would it be crooked and curvy? And I was concerned about the delay since I am one who always wants to be at my destination early.There is nothing that annoys me more than to be late for an appointment!
But you know, really, this was not a dead-end road. It was a detour and that meant it would come out somewhere. That road was simply another way of getting where I was going. I didn’t know why the. main road was closed and I wished that it weren’t; but there must have been a reason.
The detour was not my first choice of ways, but all things considered, it must be the best. I had to remember that some engineer knew where I would eventually come out and he meant it all for my good.
Well, in life aren’t we often confronted by detour signs? We are going along well; the road is open; the goal is ahead; achievements are made one by one. Then all at once there are flashing lights, a barricade , and a sign that says, “Detour!”
It may be an illness , a trouble, a difficulty of some kind. The highway ahead is closed and we must turn aside to travel another road. It’s unfamiliar; and we wonder how it will be and where itwill come out. It may be rough or a steep climb, or the way may be treacherous … and it may mean a long delay. We are inclined to fret and resist and complain and ask why when these detours occur.
But in our living we need to remember a lesson we learn from our driving. The detour is not the result of some malicious conspiracy to force us off the highway or to see how angry or impatient we can become. But when the easier road must be closed for awhile, the detour is provided as an alternate way by which we can move on, and link up at length, and at last arrive at the point we had planned from the start.
How then do we deal with a detour? You use it as your means for going on. This is what a detour is!
Bobby Jones, the great golfer, once said that the most important lesson to learning golf is that “the ball must be played from where it lies”. Isn’t that true of life as well? BookerT. Washington observed, “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.”I find each time that I am on a detour I appreciate even more the things I too often take for granted. And if I have the eyes to see, I will always find blessings least expected along my detoured way.
One of the fun things to do on a summer day with children is to “tune the stream” by placing rocks in the flowing water so as to create different sounds. But we must always remember that the brook would lose its song if we removed all the rocks. If you choose,your detours in life may prove to be scenic routes to your destination.