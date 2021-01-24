FAITH AND VALUES: Conquering chronic bad temper

A few weeks ago something came up that caused me to really lose my temper. lost my composure, raised my voice, and, with trembling hands and red face, acted impulsively, spoke irrationally, and caused embarrassment to myself and to others. I tried to rationalize my action, of course. I tried to convince myself that I had been under great pressure, that I was tired, and that the person against whom I had directed my venom had been totally unreasonable. However, these attempts at self justification would not work. I realized that I had simply been wrong.
There are many people who suffer from chronic bad temper and use all sorts of excuses for this malady. If honest,they will acknowledge there is no excuse.
The bad-tempered person goes through life injuring others and receiving injuries himself. He is rarely happy and others are uncomfortable in his presence. What is wrong with the bad-tempered person? Is everyone against her? Is she treated worse, or does she have more to put up with than others? No, these are not her basic ailments.
The trouble is focus upon self. This person has never learned to control his emotions, is unwilling to overlook small slights, constantly violates charity and thus spends much of life in misery. A great tragedy is that bad-tempered persons injured most often the people who love them best.
Sulkiness, fretfulness,irritability, the nurturing of grievances, nagging, complaining, the determination to have the last word no matter what the cost – these things are among the greatest enemies of domestic happiness and significant friendships. They make love wither at the roots.
If one has tendency toward chronic bad temper, what can be done to overcome this failing?
1. The person should make a serious and intentional attempt to control temper. It is not a bad thing to have temper, but it is a sin not to control it. We are able to drive our automobiles because gasoline explodes. When the explosions are controlled, confined to the cylinders, we are able to reach our destination. However, if the whole tankful of gasoline exploded at one time, it would destroy both the person and his car.
Temper controlled can be used against injustice and wrong. If it explodes in self defense or pride and passion, it destroys.
2. The bad-tempered person should try to be bigger than the little things in life. Someone has wisely said, “You can measure the size of a person by the size of the thing it takes to get his goat.”
If you lost your temper recently, think back on it. Was it worth what it caused in hurt feelings? How did it make you feel about yourself? Are you not bigger than the things which caused you to lose your temper?
3. When angry, be slow to speak; and when you do speak, speak softly. Communication diminishes in direct proportion to the loudness of the voice. Sometimes it is better to be silent and thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.
4. Be sensitive to the needs, feelings, and prerogatives of others. In debate and decision the important thing is not who is right, but what is right. Victory over others and ourselves need not be a victory of passion. It may be a victory of love and caring.
There is only one proper way to lose your temper - and that is to lose it for good.