FAITH AND VALUES: Bright shining as the sun

The disciples and followers of Jesus assumed it was all over when they took his lifeless body down from the Cross and laid it in a tomb and then sealed it and then tried to accept that it was all over. But it wasn’t! It never is! Life can be stripped to the bone forus; we can be immobilized with fear and despair.
It may appear that evil has prevailed and death comes, but at the very edge of the abyss we are aware of Another’s presence like a shaft of light in the darkness, like a trumpet call in the silence, like a second wind for our exhaustion, like a gentle touch awaking us from sleep. And we know with an understanding deeper than our knowing that it will be alright, that this is not the end after all, that we can begin again, that there is more ahead for us when we die.
Yes, in Christ’s resurrection we are given a perspective on life and living, on death and dying that transforms both. On this side of Easter we realize how eternity begins notafter death but in this now moment. In the helter-skelter of the ordinary day, we find earth and heaven being joined for us. In the arnblquities, as well as the ecstasies of our love relationships , we meet God. In and through our personal struggles and crises we discover Jesus there with us in the struggle, summoning the best from us, urging us to keep on keeping on.
I shall not forget how it happened to a young widow who was left with two small children. She believed her world had ended when her husband died in an automobile accident. She despaired of starting over because she saw no “over” to start with. Life was terribly empty; her dreams had been shattered and she felt so afraid and alone. (C. S.Lewis put it so well: “Grief feels so much like fear.”)
But then a moment came for this woman when she claimed Christ’s resurrection promise, life awakened for her, she experienced God’s beckoning presence, and felt heldin, as she put it, the “everlastingness” of love. She wrote her discovery down in a poem she called “Wonder:”
I am always astonished
when the phone rings and I hear
the voice of my friend.
I am always astonished
when I look at my children’s faces
or watch them at a distance
running, playing, yelling, laughing.
I am always astonished
at the smell of the earth after rain,
when all is fresh and new
and everything is possible.
I am always astonished
that my fears and loneliness,
my emptiness and longing do not
overwhelm me and life is unexpectedly glorious!
In Christ’s resurrection we are given a perspective that beholds the eternal in the ordinary and God’s glory in the darkness.
We are also given a perspective on death and dying. Because Christ was raised,we know dying is not a closure for us, that death is not the finality it so convincingly appears to be. While there is much we do not know about the. little that we do know concerning death, the little that we do know is enough. We dare to believe that love awaits us beyond death and so whatever life after death may be, it will be alright. That certainty is sealed for us in Christ’s being raised by God.
On Good Friday all the goodness, truth, kindness, and love incarnated in Jesus were scourged and crucified; but on the first Easter morning, God revealed how love has eternal possibilities in a life that does not end. And if we believe that – that we die into an eternal life of love – then death is no longer a dreaded conclusion, but a threshold to an exciting new beginning, a larger relationship with others and with God.
Our African-American forbears believed it and sang: “Swing low, sweet chariot,Coming for to carry me home”. Back in Chase County, Kansas, in a country cemetery there is this simple gravestone that reads:
Margaret Replogle Shore
1921 -1977
Thanks for stopping by. See you later.
That’s what I’m saying.
With such faith assurance, our terror about death is vanquished. We are no longer afraid to die – we may not want to die – but we are not afraid to die. We may be anxious about dying, concerned about dying, concerned about whether we can cope; but if we give
God our dying we discover that God’s grace is sufficient for whatever we must go through.Thus set free from the fear of death, we are set free for a larger life, in which we can take the risks of love, savor the simple wonders of being alive, and enjoy being with each other in unhurried seasons of sharing.
We also discover what is important and what lasts. Abraham Maslow, after almost dying from a heart attack, wrote to a friend: ‘The river has never been more beautiful, nor have the people around me meant more to me.”
In what is the earliest writing about Christian belief in the resurrection, the apostle Paul sings the truth: “Death is swallowed up in victory! O grave, where is thy victory! O death, where is thy sting?” When early Christians gathered for worship on the first day of the week to celebrate the resurrection, they would shout: “Death, we laugh at thee!” Easter gives us a perspective on, and a certainty about, life and living, and death and dying.
William Faulkner’s novel The Sound and the Fury chronicles the decay of the Compson family. The only center of sanity in the midst of the dysfunction, death, andchaos is Dilsey, the household servant. Faulkner summarized her life in two words: “She endured!” Her durability and goodness were derivatives of her resurrection faith through Christ, which she renewed every Sunday in the small, black church nearby. She found there, she said, “the comfort and the unburdening .”
One of the most moving scenes in the novel occurs on an Easter morning when Dilsey and her family have walked to church for worship services. The preacher that morning was a guest from St. Louis, and he began by declaring, “Brothers and sisters, I got the recollection and blood of the Lamb.” He continued with more excitement and emotion, “I sees Jesus! I sees! I sees it, brethren. I sees it! Sees de blasting, blinding sight. I sees Calvary where Jesus died… And I sees the resurrection in the light. O brethren, I sees the doom crack and hears the golden horns shouting down the glory and the risen dead what has the blood and recollection of the Lamb!”
Dilsey sat upright, “crying quietly in the annealment and the blood of the remembered Lamb.” After church as they walked up the sandy road under the bright noon sun, Dilsey was weeping, but with a light in her face like the sun’s shining bright. “That man from St. Louis sho is a good preacher,” said her daughter, Froney. Dilsey replied, “He seed the power and the glory.” Dilsey walked on, making no attempt to wipe her tears, butlooking up. “I’ve seed the first and. last,” she said quietly. “I seed the beginning and nowI sees the ending.”
Oh yes! When the Risen Christ is alive in us – as he was in Dilsey – we are givena perspective on life and death. We see the first and last, the beginning and the ending – bright shining as the sun. So be it. Alleluia!