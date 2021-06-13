FAITH AND VALUES: Are you carrying excess baggage?

Why is it most people, most of the time, seem to be carrying things? Shakespeare’s explanation: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women are merely players .” Obviously, what we are carrying about with us all the time are our props; those carry-on items which define our parts and help our scenes along. Station yourself along a busy city street and you will note all manner of props parading by. You might even amuse yourself by guessing at the plots and characters they suggest. Much of it will be standard costuming, of course; umbrellas, sweaters, coats, shawls and the like, which only suggest the climatic conditions of the day.
But some props are a denouement of the player’s work: an attache case, a tool kit, an investment portfolio, an artist’s carrying case. Other props will suggest a hobby: a tennis racket, sewing bag, violin case. The economic status of some will be revealed by what they carry: a Gucci bag or, at the other end of the spectrum, the brown bag with hemp handles or the plastic bag of the growing army of “bag people” who scavenge the streets for the litter left behind by the more affluent.
What you carry, you see, says quite a bit about you and your lifestyle.
A California pastor tells of a man in his church who was ordered by the fire department to clean out his house or he’d be fined or sent to jail. He was a peculiar fellow who would go out every day with a shopping bag, picking up junk out of the trash cans. He would bring .it home at night, put the bag down, and the next day he’d pick up another bag and go out and do the same thing all over again.
He had done this for years, so you can imagine what his house must have looked like... probably not unlike your child’s room. He left a narrow corridor running through the house so you could walk through it, but otherwise it was stacked from floor to ceiling with bags.
The minister talked the man into letting some people of the church clean out his house for him. He explained to the man that if he didn’t get it cleaned out, he was going to be in trouble with the fire department. The man reluctantly agreed. So one day a crew from the church cleaned out his house and hauled three truckloads of junk to the dump. The next day the man picked upa bag and started all over again!
Stonewall Jackson, the great Confederate War general, was always known to travel light while on a campaign. Once asked the location of his headquarters, he replied that his headquarters were wherever his hindquarters were. He carried only minimal equipment and supplies.
What are you carrying? Well, you’re probably carrying a mortgage and carrying insurance to protect what you’re carrying. Perhaps you’re carrying a son or daughter through college, and that young person, in turn, is carrying so many units, or carrying a full load as we say. These are normal and legitimate things to carry and one is expected to carry them.
But what about the cumbersome things most of us fall burden to - the excess baggage, the heavy, unnecessary load with which we saddle ourselves that can be done without? What do we carry that shouldn’t be carried?