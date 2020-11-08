FAITH AND VALUES: Actions do speak louder than words

I have a great book in my library entitled: “Actions Speak Louder than Verbs.”
Truly our actions do speak louder than any words! What you say might light a fuse, but what you do is the real dynamite. I have shared the following story with our congregation. A minister in San Antonio, who was ministering among the poor, stopped in front of a run-down shack that was home for a Mexican family who had two young sons. The younger of the two boys was physically crippled. As the minister walked up the dirt path to the door, the older brother greeted him. Then the minister went inside to talk with the parents.
About half an hour later as he was leaving, he noticed the older brother admiring his new car. “How do you like it, young man?” The boy said, “It’s great! Where did you get it?” Then, the minister explained, “You know, I’m just a minister and don’t make much money. But I have a brother who lives in Dallas who has made a lot of money in the oil business. He gave me this car.” Then the little Mexican boy looked up at the minister and said, “I wish I could be a brother like that.”
What an objective! Ninety-nine out of a hundred wish they had a brother like that. But here was a boy who was already rich because he wanted to be a brother who could give. This story is a perfect example that it is not what we have but what we are that counts.
Several years ago there was a young man who worked in a department of a television station. He seemed to carry with him a spirit of perpetual optimism. Every time John walked into an office everyone in that office was uplifted and refreshed. He always had something good to share. One particular morning as the staff were assembling for a meeting and, as John walked in, someone said: “Here comes good news!” That’s what they called him and the name fit like a glove.
I made a similar remark to a friend just this week. She is retired and does volunteer service for which she is a natural. She has the most beautiful, warm, loving countenance, and a smile and laughter that is contagious.
What do people say when they see you coming? What is your most valuable asset? When it comes to your reputation, it’s character, not cash, that counts. Your richest treasure is your attitude. That’s the way it has always been. Positive attitudes and actions are not something to be talked about. They are something to be demonstrated!
I taught a Bible study recently which included the following verse: “Be ye doers of the Word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” (James 1:22). These words, almost two thousand years old, are still as modern and relevant today as they were to the age in which they were addressed.
What are you doing for people? Whether you know it or not, you are in the spotlight every day. Your actions and your attitudes are really advertisements. They are your “billboard” that is seen by more people than you imagine.
The word “doers” is from the same root word as “poets” -”be ye poets of the Word.” A poet can look at the common scenes of life and find in them expressions of beauty. For example, we could see organdy curtains at windows and to most of us they are just ordinary curtains. A poet can look at the same scene and see sunlight flowing through the curtains and write an ode to their beauty. Or a poet can see moonlight through a jar of apple jelly, and awaken new insights in the common things of life for us.
Your actions need to be determined by you. And it’s more than what you are thinking, it’s what you are doing. To all of those elected to public office last Tuesday, the rhetoric and talking are now past. It is time to prove to voters, by positive actions and deeds, that they meant what they promised! Actions will speak louder than words!