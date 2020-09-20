ENGAGEMENT: Williams – Jordan

Mr. Ernest and Mrs. Cherell Butler of Aiken, S.C., and Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Williams of Saluda, S.C., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy D. Williams of Simpsonville, S.C., to Derrick L. Jordan of Milwaukee, Wisc., a son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jordan of Sumter, S.C.
The wedding is planned for June 26, 2021 at Harborside East in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
The bride-elect is a maternal granddaughter of Mrs. Geneva Forster and the late Mr. Samuel B. Forster of Aiken, S.C., and a paternal granddaughter of Mr. Vannie Williams and the late Clara Williams of Saluda, S.C.
She is a 2008 graduate of Aiken High School. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Penn., with a degree in economics, and a graduate of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., with a Masters of Business Administration. She is employed by AFL Duncan, S.C., as a planning purchasing manager.
The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ransom Richardson of Rimini, S.C., and a paternal grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jordan of Rimini, S.C. He is a 2005 graduate of Lakewood High School in Sumter, S.C. He is a graduate of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., with a degree in psychology, and a graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., with a Masters of Social Work. He is employed by Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc, Wisc., as vice president of operations.