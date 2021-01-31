You have permission to edit this article.
ENGAGEMENT: Sheppard – Hewett

Bruce Lafayette Hewett and Debra Ussery Hewett of Jackson announce the engagement of their son, Jordan Ira Hewett, of Leah, Georgia, to Jessica Laice Sheppard, a daughter of the late Rodney Wayne Sheppard and the late Julie Green Sheppard of Langley.

The bride-elect is a maternal granddaughter of the late Wilbur Green and the late Edith Youngblood Green of Graniteville, and a paternal granddaughter of the late Rodney Sheppard and the late Carolyn Mitchell Sheppard of Langley.

She is a 2005 graduate of South Aiken High School.

The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of the late James “Jimmy” Ussery and Barbara Griffin Ussery, and a paternal grandson of the late Albert Hewett and the late Maggie Weathersbee Hewett.

He is a 2005 graduate of Silver Bluff High School and a 2012 graduate of Augusta University. He works in Martinez.

