ENGAGEMENT: Hamman – Campbell

Richard Gary Hamman and Margaret “Margie” Ellen Smith Hamman announce the engagement of their daughter Abigail Smith Hamman of Aiken to Brian Christopher Campbell of Aiken, a son of Donald Archibald Campbell III and Elizabeth “Libby” Rinker Campbell.
The wedding is planned for Nov. 14, 2020 at Runnymede Plantation in Charleston.
The couple met while attending Kennedy Middle School and dated on and off throughout middle school and college. They dated long distance for a year after college and now live together in Madison, Wisc.
They became engaged in 2018.
The bride-elect is a maternal granddaughter of Mary Margaret Smith and the late Jack Smith. They retired to Aiken after having lived in Fairmont, W.Va. She is a paternal granddaughter of Ernestine Hamman and the late Richard Hamman. They retired to Peachtree City, Ga., after having lived in Keyser, W.Va.
The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of South Aiken High School. She is a 2014 graduate of Clemson.
She is employed by Epic Systems in Madison, Wisc.
The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of Mary Rinker and the late John Rinker of Lugoff, and a paternal grandson of Elizabeth N. Campbell and the late Donald A. Campbell II of Camden.
The groom-elect is a 2010 graduate of South Aiken High School. He is a 2014 graduate of Clemson.
He is employed by Epic Systems in Madison, Wisc.