ECOVIEWS: Wildlife cameras record many visitors

I arrived at a wooded area last year with a stinking, blood-splattered white-tailed deer and a state-issued salvage permit for collecting biological specimens. The permit is handy to have in case anyone stops to ask why you are picking up carcasses by the side of the road. In the case of the road-killed doe, spectator curiosity was heightened because I was on a fairly busy highway and hunting season had already closed for that year. Passersby in cars glanced my way with varying degrees of concern and curiosity, but no one stopped to confront me.
I lay the deer beneath an oak tree alongside a dirt road on the piece of property my family and I call Salleyland. Three turkey vultures, which can smell decaying flesh, circled overhead. I was putting the carcass out not as part of some bizarre pagan ceremony but to find out what scavengers would come for a meal. I had four motion-triggered wildlife cameras pointed at the deer from different angles. I heard barred owls calling across the creek and wondered if they would be interested in a dead deer.
Wildlife cameras are a good way to find out who your nocturnal neighbors are, not only in the woods but also in suburban areas. I expected to find vultures at Salleyland. What other wildlife might investigate road-killed deer? Over the next month, coyotes, raccoons, possums, red foxes and gray foxes collectively spent hours dining on the deer, mostly at night. Although I know wild mammals are watching whenever I’m in the woods, I have seen more in pictures than I have in person. No owls showed up, but a pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived while the vultures were eating. I was impressed when one of the hawks, much smaller than the vultures, landed and approached them with wings outstretched. The gang of vultures departed and didn’t come back. The hawks came ever day thereafter, having a deer snack each time.
Andrew Grosse, the South Carolina state herpetologist, uses an intriguing wildlife camera technique called a box-camera trap: an upside-down 5-gallon bucket with an opening cut flush to the ground on opposite sides of the bucket. The opening is big enough for an animals as large as a rabbit to come in (and out) on either side. Andrew mounted a wildlife camera to the inside top of the bucket, pointed toward the ground. When any animal – grasshopper, lizard, snake, bird or mammal – passes through one opening and out the other, the camera takes a snapshot of the traveler.
At Salleyland, Andrew set up box cameras in pairs along with a drift fence, a vertical barrier of 3-foot-high aluminum flashing. A drift fence is effective for guiding terrestrial animals traveling overland. When a box camera is placed at either end of a 50-foot-long drift fence, animals passing through the bucket are captured, though the capture is with a photograph from above, not the live animal. We have never seen or smelled a skunk at Salleyland, but Andrew’s box camera has unequivocally revealed their presence. The photographs of the skunk left no question that one of the black-and-white striped carnivores had entered and squeezed through one of the box camera cans. Andrew sent me a photograph last week of a second camera-hogging skunk.
Every two months Andrew checks the box cameras and sends along photographs of animals he thinks we might find of interest. One of the frequent day visitors is a Carolina wren that comes to the bucket presumably to capture grasshoppers and spiders that are present almost every time. Oldfield mice visit the bucket at night, eating what the wrens don’t catch. Occasionally a wasp nest will appear. Coachwhips and black racers commonly show up when the camera is checked in the warm months. All of the animals photographed in the buckets are full- or part-time residents of Salleyland, but without the pictures we might not know it.
CAROLINA WREN & CRICKET STC_0043 by Andrew Grosse.JPG