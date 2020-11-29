ECOVIEWS: Why do you need tranquilizers to study bears?

Someone asked me recently where bears hibernate when no caves are around. One answer is in hollow trees, which reminded me of an adventure from several years ago.
My pulse was beating double-time. First, I had gone up the side of a mountain with patches of snow in the shady spots for what seemed like a thousand feet and then climbed halfway up a large oak tree. Second, the tree was surrounded by people with rifles, pistols and chainsaws. And, perhaps most important, I was staring down into the hollow tree at an enormous black bear and her cubs.
The exertion of the climb and the thrill of seeing my first mother bear up close were ample cause for an accelerated heartbeat. The armed personnel at the base of the tree added to my exhilaration because of the role they played in dealing with the bears. The occasion was a visit to Andrew Bridges when he was completing his doctoral research on black bears at Virginia Tech. The study examined birth and mortality rates as well as mating behavior of bears in natural forests of the region to determine demographic patterns.
Andrew headed a team that put on an amazing performance. I have seldom seen a better-executed process for studying an animal species. The first step that led to my viewing the mother bear from above was for the team to locate the mother in the hollow tree using radiotelemetry to find the transmitter attached to the collar she had been outfitted with. Andrew and the others suspected the mother would have one cub, maybe more. She had three.
The group looked like a SWAT team when they surrounded the tree as Andrew climbed to the opening at the top. He carried a gun with a tranquilizer dart to put the mother into a deep sleep. One person below held a pistol and another trained a rifle on the opening, both guns loaded with tranquilizer darts in case the mother decided to come out of the opening while Andrew was climbing the tree. But he successfully reached the opening, and I heard the plonk of the dart gun as he fired. The mother bear was soon more deeply asleep than she had been. That was when I climbed the tree, after Andrew had done the dangerous part. I saw only a sleeping bear. I was still impressed with her size.
In the next step, the team used the chainsaw to cut open a foot-wide square in the side of the tree just above the sleeping mother. Andrew leaned inside the tree and pulled out the first of the cubs, which he handed to me. What a thrill! It was like holding a 5-pound puppy with the most enormous claws I have ever seen. The cubs, which were still nursing, did not bite. All I had to do to calm down a cub was nestle it close to my body. Bear cubs are terminally cute.
Over the next 30 minutes, the team took numerous measurements, sprayed each cub with scent killer to remove the human smell, and returned them to their mother who was still sleeping inside the tree. The square that had been cut from the tree was nailed and glued back in place. It would become part of the tree again during the growing season. The female was then given another injection so the tranquilizer effect would wear off within a few minutes. The crew gathered up the climbing ropes, chainsaw, guns and other gear and we headed back down the mountain.
Much effort, special training and imagination go into all research, and we often take for granted how much scientists actually have learned about animals and plants throughout the world. Studying bears up close also produces extra adrenaline. In the future I will be much more impressed with bear facts, knowing that somebody like Andrew Bridges probably had to stare down a mother bear to get the data.