ECOVIEWS: Why are hollies associated with Christmas?

Like mistletoe and poinsettia, holly is an iconic plant associated with holiday festivities in winter. Each year I receive questions about these prickly leaved trees with red berries. Some are about their ecology; others relate to the holly’s connection to Christmas.
Q: Are holly trees native to North America, and are the berries edible for wildlife?
A: Several holly species exist, but American holly, scientific name Ilex opaca, is distinctive as the only U.S. holly having shiny green leaves with needle-sharp spines and red berries. It is native throughout most of the southeastern states. An aberrant form sold in some horticultural nurseries, and purportedly first introduced from trees found in the Smoky Mountains nearly a century ago, is known as the canary holly. It produces yellow berries.
Whether holly berries are classic red or the rare yellow, the only holly trees in the forest with berries are females whose flowers have been pollinated by insects. Male holly trees, which look the same as the females, produce male flowers but have no berries. A holly tree that never has berries could be a male. Or it could be a female too far away from the nearest male for pollinating bees and wasps to fly. Unless a male tree is nearby, the fruits, that is the berries, of the female tree cannot develop.
A tree’s gender can be determined by checking the whitish flowers in spring or early summer. The stamens (male reproductive organs) will be prominent on male flowers. Consult a field guide or internet source to see the subtle differences between male and female flowers. Many birds will eat holly berries. Flocks of cedar waxwings passing through in late winter usually do a fine job of picking off any berries remaining on holly trees.
Q. How big do holly trees get?
A. Record heights for American holly trees: more than 60 feet (tallest, in Virginia, 68 feet). Record diameters are more than 4 feet (greatest, in Arkansas, almost 5 feet).
Q. Where did the idea of using holly at Christmastime originate?
A. The European holly, scientific name Ilex aquifolium, is closely related to the American holly. It too has glossy green, waxy leaves and bright red berries in winter. In Europe holly became associated with the Christmas season centuries ago. A hardy plant whose branches could be brought indoors to liven up a bleak winter day, holly was probably used as decoration by both Druidic and Christian cultures. Holly wreaths became common displays in many parts of the world, including America.
Q. Why do holly leaves have those glossy, leathery leaves with the needle-like spines on the tips?
A. The scientific jury is still out on an ecological explanation for why holly leaves have their characteristic design, but a couple of proposals sound reasonable to me. Some grazing animals might be deterred by having to bite around a pointed spine only to reach a leaf as tough as leather. So one idea is that they discourage animals such as deer from eating them. If you are really concerned about your holly trees, plant a few hosta nearby. The deer will ignore your hollies.
After a brief observation of holly trees a few years ago, I hypothesized that the lower leaves have more spines than the higher ones, which grazing deer would not be able to reach. Perhaps some curious botanist will do the definitive study by measuring all the spines on a few holly trees to support my hypothesis. Another idea is that the spines are a perfect conduit for freezing rain to run off the smooth leaves during an ice storm, a useful trait for an evergreen tree like holly whose leaves might break if they were weighted down with ice.
Whatever the explanation may be for the pointy leaves, a few branches of holly, with or without the colorful berries, will add a festive touch to your holiday decorations.