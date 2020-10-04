ECOVIEWS: Whose diet is mainly earthworms?

Questions have come from readers in several Southern states about what they erroneously thought was a baby snake or unusual earthworm. Some people sent a photo. One person sent a description: “It’s a soft and slimy yellowish worm with black stripes down the body and an arrow-shaped head. I've never seen anything like it. Is this an invasive species? Should we destroy any we find?” Yes to the first question, no to the second.
The land planarian, a common nonnative flatworm, was introduced from Asia more than a century ago, with U.S. greenhouse records reporting them in 1901. They now occur countrywide, probably by hitching transcontinental rides on plants intended for sale. As for getting rid of them, they are generally benign creatures, although some folks might take exception to their diet.
Flatworms are a major taxonomic group that includes internal parasites such as tapeworms and liver flukes. Land planarians belong to a family of free-living flatworms that get their meals by preying on other animals. More than 800 different species are known worldwide. Most of them are scavengers or predators on earthworms, slugs and snails. A few prey on various insects and spiders. The ones in the Southeast eat earthworms.
The common land planarian most people find is easy to identify by its triangular, spade-shaped head. They can stretch out a foot in length, and they leave a shiny, silvery trail reminiscent of a snail. They require moist conditions and are slimy to the touch but do not bite or sting. They are cool creatures to show off to folks, as my grandsons often demonstrate when they discover one in the backyard. Land planarians have some odd behaviors. They sometimes lay eggs but commonly reproduce by breaking off the rear portion of the body. The individual anchors its tail in the ground and then crawls forward, leaving the end piece sticking to the ground to become another individual. If that’s not bizarre enough for you, they have no circulatory or respiratory system, no legs and no external or internal skeleton. However, some have eyes on the head and numerous eyes along the body.
Although land planarians may start off in a greenhouse or plant nursery, some soon find their way outdoors and persist if environmental conditions are suitable. They can be extremely abundant in hot, humid areas of the country. I recall finding them in large numbers outdoors in New Orleans. They are ubiquitous in warm, humid habitats and have been around for decades. Trying to get rid of them is probably not worth the effort. I’m not aware of their doing any harm environmentally, aside from eating a lot of earthworms. Of course, earthworm farmers, as well as greenhouse owners for whom worms are important for soil aeration, might consider planarians a nuisance that should be eliminated. But many earthworms are not native to the United States either, so who’s to say that land planarians shouldn’t eat them?
Land planarians don’t always stop at eating tasty earthworms. Some turn to cannibalism. They have virtually no major predators of their own. Some biologists surmise that the body slime is toxic. They are probably only limited in numbers when their normal earthworm prey in an area becomes depleted. However, they are also known for the ability to go for long periods without eating; they actually shrink in size.
Although they don’t really belong in the United States, they are now firmly established, one of the odd and intriguing forms of wildlife all around us. Many of them hide under rocks or ground litter to remain moist and are far more abundant than most people realize. During wet periods they sometimes prowl around, especially at night, so keep an eye out for them. You might find one eating a nonnative earthworm.