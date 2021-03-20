ECOVIEWS: Where do hippopotamuses live?

What do Africa’s most dangerous animal, a South American drug lord and a critically endangered species of turtle have in common? The simple answer is the Magdalena River in Colombia. Connecting the dots requires some explanation and reveals how complex environmental issues can be.
No one visiting wild parts of Africa would be surprised to hear that lions, leopards and rhinos can pose a threat to the unwary. Danger could hide behind any rock or tree. Visitors might, however, be surprised to hear, “Beware of hippopotamus, the most dangerous animal in Africa.”
“What? You’re kidding.” I was watching a herd of hippos across a river from where we stood. “Those big fat things?” The guide nodded. I scoffed. “Can they run faster than a human?” The guide smiled. “Yes.” Turns out, they can also outswim us, and they do not much care for the presence of any other animal in their vicinity, including people. That adorable baby hippo with its cute ears will grow up in the wild to weigh more than 2 tons and can kill a human by trampling, biting or drowning. Nobody has indisputable statistics, but in Africa hippopotamuses reportedly kill as many as 500 people annually – more than any other mammal.
What do illegal drugs from another continent have to do with these enormous creatures whose closest relatives from an evolutionary aspect are whales, not pigs? Pablo Escobar. He was from Medellin, Colombia, and once ran a worldwide drug cartel, raking in millions of dollars in the 1980s and 1990s to become one of the wealthiest men in the world. When you are super wealthy you can buy what you want. If you want four pet hippopotamuses (and who wouldn’t?), no problem. Escobar created a private zoo in South America for his pets from Africa, which included such misplaced wildlife as elephants, giraffes and ostriches. No doubt their arrival made the hippos feel more at home.
For the first decade, all the animals at his estate were fine. They had food and proper care. When Escobar was shot and killed in 1993, his quartet of hippos had lived there a dozen years. Colombian authorities placed most of the zoo animals at other facilities, but no one cared to start a hippopotamus zoo. They let the small herd of now ponderous adults roam into the nearby Magdalena River. Having increased more than tenfold in numbers, they are the largest collection of hippopotamuses outside Africa.
Environmental issues centered around nonnative species can get messy. Some tourism companies appreciate having hippos in the river as an ecosystem novelty. Some wildlife managers want to eradicate them to preserve the native fauna. Animal rights advocates want to protect them as individuals. The Magdalena River is rich in native biodiversity, including manatees, American crocodiles and parakeets. One seriously endangered species, the Magdalena River turtle, is estimated to have been reduced to less than 20% of its original population size, not because of hippopotamus in the neighborhood but because of human exploitation. Like many declining wildlife species, the turtle and its eggs are taken for food by locals, even though it is on an endangered species list.
The turtle further fuels controversies about how to handle feral hippos. Should hippos be culled, as their population is likely to grow into the hundreds over the next few years? Will they be a plus or another minus for the Magdalena River turtle? On the positive side of the ledger, hippos might very well create new wetland habitats that favor the turtles and many other native species. Also, the presence of hippos in and around the river might have an indirect positive effect for many wild animals by discouraging poachers, who might be less likely to ply their trade in the river or along its shorelines if an antisocial hippo is patrolling the area. Environmental issues often generate highly polarized positions with no easy resolutions. The situation with “the most dangerous animal in South America” will prove to be one of them.