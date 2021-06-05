ECOVIEWS: What is happening with red bay laurel?

Q. Eight years ago I bought a young red bay laurel and planted it in my woodland garden in coastal Virginia. It thrived until this spring when some branches have shown signs of yellowing leaves. Is my red bay showing signs of laurel wilt?
A. Probably so. Laurel wilt is the term for red bay laurels infected by two foreign invaders, ambrosia beetles and an associated fungus, both introduced from somewhere in Asia. The beetle bores into a tree stem to lay its eggs and introduces the fungus, which eventually clogs up the water transport system throughout the tree. The dying process can take several months, but once a tree is infested with the beetle and fungus, the death knell has sounded. Weakened red bay trees may be more susceptible, but healthy trees are not immune.
The historical range of red bay is in the Atlantic Coastal Plain from southern Virginia to Texas. Laurel wilt was first reported in 2002, near Savannah, Georgia. The developing threat became obvious in 2003 with red bay trees dying on Hilton Head in South Carolina. The cause of the disease was determined in 2004. The hardest hit areas are in the eastern part of the tree's geographic range, and the impact is noticeable in many areas along the Atlantic coast. Dead and dying trees can be seen throughout coastal forests of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. Someone visiting a coastal plant community where laurel wilt is prevalent will quickly become aware of the stark contrast between brown, dead red bay trees and the otherwise lush habitat of perpetually green evergreen trees and shrubs. One bit of positive news: some red bay trees persist to sizes large enough to reproduce before showing signs of the deadly laurel wilt.
Unfortunately, until agriculturists discover a surefire way to stop the spread, the killer of red bay laurels could move slowly but steadily west, through Alabama and Mississippi, toward Louisiana and Texas. The fate of the red bay laurel could soon be the same as that of American chestnut trees, once the largest trees native to the eastern United States. Chestnuts disappeared as a dominant forest tree when infected by chestnut blight, another fungus introduced from Asia. Although the elimination of red bay laurels won’t have the economic impact the disappearance of chestnut forests had, their extinction will leave an ecovoid in some coastal ecosystems for many years to come. And the disease raises the specter that related species, such as avocado trees, might become susceptible. Such invaders from foreign lands can have devastating impacts on native plants and animals that have no natural defenses against them.
The gradual disappearance and ultimate loss of any native tree is disheartening. The disappearance of red bay laurel underscores another environmental problem frequently unrecognized until too late--the cascade effect, when one species relies on another for its own survival. One red bay casualty that few people would mourn are tiny insects known as psyllids, which are distantly related to aphids. The psyllids lay their eggs inside red bay leaves. As a psyllid nymph develops, the leaf becomes irritated, forming a gall. Galls are common features on red bay leaves, and although they may look harmful to the tree, they seldom cause any permanent damage. Ironically, the conspicuous red bay leaf galls caused by a native species do the tree no harm, but a clandestine beetle and its accompanying fungus can be lethal.
A highly visible victim of laurel wilt is the Palamedes swallowtail. Red bay is the butterfly’s preferred host tree on which to lay its eggs. These beautiful, deep brown swallowtails with yellow-streaked wings can be abundant in red bay forests. It is sobering to think that because of the fragile environmental matrix, as the pretty little tree disappears, a pretty and not-so-little butterfly could disappear with it.