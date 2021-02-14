ECOVIEWS: Valentine's Day signals end of winter dormancy

Q. A pair of wood ducks began nesting in a duck box we installed last week. Is there some significance to the seasonal timing of so many animals beginning courtship around Valentine’s Day?
A. In one sense, the period around Valentine’s Day represents the ecological New Year, a time of rebirth and rejuvenation for much of the natural world. Although a connection between the February holiday and spring mating rituals has a romantic ring to it, no valid relationship exists between our celebration and the reproductive patterns among wild species.
The origins of Valentine’s Day are disputed and almost certainly based on tales that qualify more as myth or fable than as documented events. Feb. 14, the date Americans have selected for a celebration of Cupid’s matchmaking antics, happens to occur at a time when native wildlife species in the north temperate zone begin to reemerge after winter dormancy. The days have been getting longer since the darkest days leading to Dec. 21 and will continue to do so until June 21. More new-growth vegetation means food is available for herbivores of all sorts, from insects to mammals. And more food means more energy that can be devoted by females to production of young and by males for territorial pursuit of females. Courtship and mating occur throughout the year for some plants and animals, but the burgeoning resources associated with the advent of spring ensure major activity then. Valentine’s Day is well-timed for the phenomenon.
Among many birds – from Florida northward, depending on the latitude – evidence of courtship can be seen around Valentine’s Day. In southern states male bluebirds are already beginning to show a hint of the impressive plumage soon to come. Male goldfinches are changing from drab olive to stunning yellow. Male displays of breeding colors in some species might be considered the equivalent of brightly colored Valentine cards intended to appeal to the object of your affections.
Blue-tailed skinks, lizards found throughout most of the Southeast, take on the Valentine spirit with an unusual, vivid display. In springtime, not too long after Valentine's Day, skinks begin their courtship. The head and neck of adult males turn brilliant red, making them look rather like a Valentine heart moving through the forest.
Even fish get into the color parade during spring courtship, especially darters, which live in small sandy or rocky streams. They go mostly unseen because of their small size and tendency to stay near the bottom. Some darters are similar to birds in displaying color differences seasonally and between the sexes. Males can have spectacular color displays during the breeding season. As with birds, female darters are generally drab in appearance. The color change is part of the male’s effort to attract a mate. Presumably, the more impressive the color display, the more attractive a suitor looks to the female.
The vibrant colors that many male darters take on in the spring can include combinations of red, blue, green, yellow and orange that rival those of the most stunning tropical birds. The male Christmas darter of Georgia and South Carolina sport bright red and green bars. Males of the redspot darter of Alabama are stunning in appearance: tail and fins bordered by bright blue, with inner bands of red and white and a red-spotted yellowish body. Valentine pink is not a popular color among the dazzling darters. But breeding rituals begin soon and many other colors will be visible.
We still have some wintertime left, but before long the sights, sounds and smells of the natural world in springtime will convince us all that a new cycle has begun. This year, why not observe Valentine’s Day with more than candy and a card? Take your sweetheart for a nature walk. Or take a socially distanced walk with a friend. Look closely at the world around you. You won’t have to leave your own neighborhood to find some hint of spring with its promise of renewal.