ECOVIEWS: The Southeast has exotic lizards

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.