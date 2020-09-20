ECOVIEWS: Spiders thrive in some places

Q. My wife and I have lived for 23 years on five heavily wooded acres south of Tuscaloosa, Ala. We garden and work in the woods a lot. This year has been highly unusual in terms of the number of spiders spinning webs among the trees and on the porches of our house. We are running into webs constantly. Why so many spiders this year?
A. Great question, and one I’m glad to hear. Spiders are a bellwether of a healthy environment. All spiders are predators; therefore, their fluctuations in population density are in part reflective of the abundance of available prey, mostly flying insects. I’m guessing you have good habitat and do not use broad spray pesticides that kill or poison insects the spiders eat.
Fluctuations in animal numbers vary naturally from year to year in almost all species and taxonomic groups. Abundance and rarity may alternate across years because of a variety of environmental factors, some obvious to us and others not. A lot of spiders at this time of year is an indication that your regional habitats are environmentally sound. If spiders are uncommon one year but abundant the next, it may just be environmental chance.
Although your spider numbers might be lower or higher from one year to the next due to environmental chance, the presence of numerous spider webs is encouraging. An alarming phenomenon is being reported in several scientific studies – insect numbers are declining on a global scale. This is important for spiders – and people. According to a recent scientific publication by Martin Nyffeler (University of Basel, Switzerland) and Dries Bonte (Ghent University, Belgium) web-building spiders are declining in large regions of western Europe. One of their most common is the European garden spider, its U.S. counterpart being the large yellow-and-black garden spider most people are familiar with. The authors state in their paper that the “dramatic population density decline in the once very abundant garden spider” appears to reveal “a bottom-up trophic cascade in response to the widespread loss of flying insect prey in recent decades.”
A trophic cascade is not to be taken lightly. Simply put, in an ecosystem a trophic level is the complex of organisms in any given layer of the food chain. The trophic level below many small animals consists of the plants they eat. Carnivores that eat herbivores depend ultimately on the plants the herbivores eat. Destroy the plant food base and the ecosystem goes into a downward spiral. If phytoplankton disappeared from the ocean, so would the tiny krill that eat them, followed by the whales that depend on krill for a constant food supply. We often overlook the importance of small creatures at the base of a food chain.
We must acknowledge the importance of all naturally occurring organisms. The absence of spiders might be welcome news to arachnophobes, but the environmental message is an ominous one. We should not take lightly the disappearance of top-level predators like spiders. It may mean we have eliminated their prey. Elimination of insects – especially nuisances like mosquitos, drain flies and roaches – may also sound like a good thing to some people. But we must look beyond these few bad actors and consider the bigger picture. The food web of countless animals depends on insects as prey. Spiders are no exception, and if they are on the decline, a lot of other, more popular animals are threatened as well.
Aside from black widows, brown recluses and other species whose bite can be dangerous to people, spiders are good to have around. They play a vital role in the environment. Autumn is an ideal time to find spiders and their webs in the woods or around your yard. Instead of knocking down any webs you find, stay a while and observe the spider building its web. You may find it more entertaining than TV.