ECOVIEWS: Plants and animals rely on color

What color is the Fourth of July? Many Americans probably associate red, white and blue with that holiday. Others may think of the many hues that manifest themselves in splashy fireworks displays. Color is an important component of our lives. It is a defining part of the lives of many plants and animals. An organism’s color usually tells an environmental story critical to its survival.
Color is a common feature among mating birds. Male goldfinches turn bright yellow and male indigo buntings turn a vivid blue during the spring breeding season. Redwing blackbird males sport vibrant red-and-yellow epaulets on their wings. The females of the latter two species are an unimaginative brown, and the female goldfinch is a much paler yellow than the flashier male.
Many fish also have distinctive sex-based color differences. The brilliantly colored darters of southeastern streams are dramatic in the contrast between males and females. In the male Christmas darter of Georgia and South Carolina, bright red and green bars are present during the breeding season. A male redspot darter in Alabama, with reddish, white and blue banded fins can look like an advertisement for Independence Day.
Camouflage is a common characteristic of animals whose lifestyles require them to be difficult to see. Numerous examples exist for which the environment dictates the color pattern, whether to offer protection for a prey species or stealth for a predator. Most mammals are limited to shades of white, brown, gray and black, allowing them to blend into their surroundings. In seeming contrast to this restriction are tigers with their orange coats and sloths of the American tropics that sometimes appear to be green. The explanations are simple. The tiger’s large mammal prey have limited chromatic vision; to them a tiger appears to be green with black stripes, an ideal camouflage for the big cat. And sloths are not really green. Their coloration is a result of algae that lives on them. The brightly colored rump region of male baboons is the most obvious display of color among the mammals, except for makeup and hair color among humans.
Plants use color to great advantage, various forms of color advertising being the most apparent. In some species brightly colored flowers attract insects essential for pollination. Only a few plants can be accused of false advertising, as the insect lured to a flower is usually treated to nectar. Carnivorous plants are the obvious exception. Highly visible red and yellow berries offer a meal for many birds and ensure that seeds enclosed in the fruit will later be deposited in another area. Some reptiles employ color as a lure. Baby copperheads and baby pigmy rattlesnakes have yellow tails that they wave enticingly in the presence of small frogs or lizards. Because the rest of the snake is well camouflaged in dead leaves, the frog or lizard is transformed from predator to prey as it focuses on the tail, mistaking it for something to eat.
Flash colors are a special defensive display used by some animals. One example, yet to be documented experimentally, is the common ringneck snake, which is a perfectly camouflaged black-bodied creature when on dark soil beneath a log. If a raccoon or other predator turns over the log, the snake can display its vivid yellow belly for a moment. The snake then turns back over and crawls away, blending into the background. The predator, meanwhile, is in search of something yellow that cannot be found.
Many genetically based color variations among plants and animals exist in nature. In Lanett, Alabama, I once saw a northern cardinal, the classic red songbird of the eastern United States, that was blue. A yellow cardinal, also in Alabama, was documented in 2018. The various hues expressed by plants and animals span the color spectrum. In natural settings those color patterns we see today are mostly a consequence of their ancestors being the right color for their environment.