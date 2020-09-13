ECOVIEWS: How to make a hot summer disappear

As much as I have enjoyed this hot, humid, oppressive summer amid a pandemic, I look forward to the autumnal equinox when the weather will begin to tilt in our favor as fall officially arrives. Another escape plan for southern weather in late summer is to go where it is cooler. I recall the summer when J.D. Willson, now an ecologist at the University of Arkansas, invited me to spend a few days in Maine.
I enjoy nature-watching in general but am not an ardent birder. If I were, I could have added several species to my life list. On a boat trip to Matinicus Rock, an island known for its variety of seabirds, we saw sleek-winged Arctic terns, dainty Wilson’s storm-petrels and four species of auks. For me, the most impressive auk was the Atlantic puffin. These cute, white-faced, black-capped birds with the fat, red-tipped bill look just like the pictures we have all seen of them sitting on rocks. I also saw them swimming, flying and diving.
J.D. is an expert on birds and was able to identify every one we saw or heard whether on land or at sea. Our most dramatic bird encounter was a true circle-of-life adventure involving three species. On a foggy day we approached one of the hundreds of gigantic rocks that peek above the surface at high tide. They must be skirted by lobstermen in their boats and by us in ours. “Must be an eagle ahead,” said J.D., “the way those seagulls are acting." I peered into the gloom and could barely make out the little island, let alone any birds. I scrunched into my fleece jacket and, being polite, murmured, "Oh, yeah."
As the fog cleared, I saw what he meant. A hundred herring gulls were swarming the rocky island like bees around a hive. A short distance from the island a pair of bald eagles were circling, each being chased by a seagull the way a mockingbird chases a crow. Then J.D. pointed out a bird we had not seen on this trip – an eider duck. One duck was of special interest. It was a young one 200 yards offshore from the little island, and it was being circled by one of the eagles. While we watched, the eagle made an unsuccessful dive for the duck, which had gone under water.
Suddenly, the eider duck popped to the surface. The gull chasing the eagle did a barrel roll and plucked the baby duck from the water. The gull headed toward the island with the peeping duck in its mouth. The eagle, meanwhile, was leaving the scene when it realized the gull was no longer pestering it. Not only that, the gull had a meal in its mouth. J.D. and I watched as the eagle did a 180 in mid-flight then turned on the afterburners. It flew within a few feet of our boat in pursuit of the duck-snatching gull.
With its overpowering speed, the eagle caught up with the gull near the edge of the island. Like a cartoon character, the gull raised both wings in surrender and opened its mouth. The eagle scooped up the eider duck in midair and left the scene with the baby duck in its beak. But the drama wasn’t over. We looked over at a harbor seal with its head poking out of the water. It was swimming in the direction of another eider duck bobbing in the water. Little eider ducks are apparently a popular menu item in the cold waters of the northern Atlantic.
I know I can depend on the days following the autumnal equinox to bring cooler weather. I hope next summer COVID-19 is no longer a threat so I can head to Maine.