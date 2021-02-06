ECOVIEWS: How do animals get their names?

Many scientific names acknowledge some distinctive aspect of a plant or animal. For example, the scientific name for the Alabama waterdog, an aquatic, flat-tailed salamander native to the Black Warrior River, is Necturus alabamensis. The genus name is derived from two Greek words, “nektos” (swimming) and “oura” (tail). The “alabamensis” signals that the animal’s geographic range is within the state.
The common names of species might be less esoteric than their Greek- and Latin-based counterparts, but most animal names in the United States are derived from another language or from an earlier version of the word in English. Where do the common names of some of our most familiar wild mammals come from? The Oxford English Dictionary provides answers.
In 1608 Capt. John Smith of Jamestown wrote about the masked, ring-tailed mammals we now call raccoons. Smith did his best to capture the name used by the Powhatan Indians when he referred to a bed with covers made from the pelts of “rahaughcums.” In writings from 1624 he called them “rarowcuns.” After a bit more orthographic butchering here and there by other writers, the modern spelling was first used more than a half century after Smith wrote of “rahaughcums.” Raccoons being native from Canada through Central America, references to them naturally began in the New World.
Some people consider Geoffrey Chaucer the father of English literature. I doubt anyone thinks of him as the father of modern English spelling. He writes of “squyrelis & bestes smale of gentil kynde” in one of the first references to those ubiquitous rodents. Squirrels are native to the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. With many species being easily observed during the day, most cultures throughout the world probably have a name for squirrels. John Smith redeemed his reputation as a modern-day speller in “The Generall Historie of Virginia.” In 1624 he stated, “[Virginia’s] squirrels some are neare as great as our smallest sort of wilde rabbets, some blackish or blacke and white, but the most are gray.” Because rabbits are indigenous and widespread in Europe as well as North America, the spelling variations offered by writers of English include rabbyt (1471), rabett (1475) and rabette (1502).
Like raccoons, opossums are a New World phenomenon, with a name taken from the Powhatan language. No Old World writings would have had anything to say about our marsupials before the early explorers reached these shores. According to the OED, the first reference to this animal was reported from Virginia in 1610, “like apossouns, in shape like to pigges, shrowded in hollow roots of trees.” For those readers who had never seen a possum, John Smith provided this description in 1612: “An opossums hath an head like a swine, and a taile like a rat, and is of the bignes of a cat,” which is a pretty good description.
The name of another New World creature, the armadillo, probably first appeared in Spanish literature in the early 1500s. The name, unchanged, appeared in English in 1577 with this informative statement: “He is called the armadillo, that is to saie a beaste armed.” The next English usage, in 1594, was a reference to the animal’s geographic distribution: “The beast armadillio is found in the realme of Mexico.” Armadillos did not occur east of the Mississippi River at that time. They have now dispersed as far as Illinois.
While writing this column I noted an interesting difference between the common names of wild mammals and the common names of domesticated mammals. For at least six of our most abundant native mammals, the name is a two- or three-syllable word that contains a double letter – raccoon, squirrel, rabbit, otter, armadillo and opossum. For most domestic stock the name has a single syllable – horse, pig, cow, sheep, mule, goat, dog, cat. What is the explanation of this spelling curiosity? I have no idea. A linguist is a better bet than an ecologist for solving this kind of mystery.