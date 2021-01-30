ECOVIEWS: Have you ever heard of a tenrec?

In “A Child’s Garden of Verses” Robert Lewis Stevenson declares, “The world is so full of a number of things / I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.” Not a bad slogan for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. The world is full of marvels, from mundane squirrels at your birdfeeders to exotic tenrecs of Madagascar. I have written columns about squirrels. This is the first one about tenrecs.
These small insect-eating mammals offer a valuable environmental lesson. According to P.J. Stephenson (IUCN SSC Species Monitoring Specialist Group) and colleagues in “Review of the Status and Conservation of Tenrecs” (cambridge.org/core), more than 30 species of tenrecs exist on the island. Of these, at least six are seriously threatened. Too little is known about their behavior and ecology to assess exactly how threatened they might be. Consequently scientists and environmental advocates cannot determine what conservation measures to initiate.
Tenrecs belong to a family of mammals whose closest relatives include shrews and hedgehogs, which are also insectivorous. Tenrecs of Madagascar have developed into a variety of life forms including ones that look and behave like shrews and hedgehogs, as well as some similar in appearance to small rodents and even opossums. Some are ground dwellers, living much of their life beneath the surface of the soil. Some are arboreal; others are aquatic. Although they appear similar superficially to other mammals found in Africa and Europe, tenrecs have completely different physiologies and internal anatomies than the animals they resemble.
Tenrecs are confined to Madagascar, about 250 miles east of the African coast. The 950-mile-long island is slightly smaller than Texas in area. Because the separation from the mainland occurred around 50 million years ago, a distinctive array of flora and fauna has evolved. Though most of the native species can be traced to an African origin, they have assumed their own biological identity over the eons. The lemur is a familiar primate that’s endemic to Madagascar.
According to the authors of the IUCN report, “The primary threat to tenrecs is habitat loss, mostly as a result of slash-and-burn agriculture,” as well as logging and mining interests. Among other problems are the “poorly understood impact of bushmeat hunting” on some species. I’m guessing that the environmental “impact” caused by local inhabitants hunting tenrec for food is a distant second compared to the environmental wallop caused by unregulated forestry. The severity of disappearing habitat where many tenrecs live cannot be overstated. More than 40% of the forests have been destroyed since the 1970s. If destruction continues at that rate, most of Madagascar’s natural forest habitat will be gone within 10 years. Along with those habitats will go many lemurs, radiated tortoises and more than half of the world’s true chameleons, along with the tenrecs. As Stephenson and colleagues assert: “Deforestation needs to be halted.”
Conservation biologists encounter cultural and political obstacles as they attempt to develop sustainable ecological programs that recognize and address regional issues. One difficulty with a PR program for conserving any poorly known animal is convincing people that the animal is important. This is a recurring problem in developing effective conservation policies and procedures. The IUCN team has taken a practical approach: “Tenrec research, monitoring and conservation should be integrated into broader sustainable development objectives and programmes targeting higher profile species, such as lemurs.” A charismatic species can sometimes be the salvation for other species that do not have the cachet to instill public support on their own. Another problem in Madagascar, as with much of the world today, is overpopulation, from 5 million in 1960 to more than 27 million today.
Tenrecs of Madagascar face challenges in their homeland that do not threaten most wildlife in the United States. However, we must not become complacent. Our wildlife is protected when the public supports strong political efforts that ensure that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal and state organizations remain focused on the country’s ecological health. Don’t take our environmental safeguards for granted.