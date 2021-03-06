ECOVIEWS: Can life exist on a cold planet?

I am intrigued by our search for life on Mars. The first step, of course, is to find a sign of life, some indication that life exists on the red planet or that it once existed. Who knows what we might discover? On Earth, scientists have discovered life in such unlikely places as inside volcanoes, in thermal vents on the ocean’s floor and deep underground in the blackest caves. An ecological study in a habitat described as "one of the coldest and driest deserts on Earth" is probably the closest comparison to Mars yet reported.
The researchers were conducting studies in a region of Antarctica where freshwater lakes are covered year-round by thick sheets of ice. During summers in Antarctica, as much as 40 percent of the ice melts in layers in ice packs that are up to 20 feet thick and sit above freshwater lakes. Melting occurs when sunlight warms thin layers of sediment lying within the ice. The sediment layers, up to a few inches thick, are presumably the result of windblown snow and ice deposited when the layer was on the surface. Once deep inside the ice pack, the sediments heat up more than the surrounding ice during sunny periods. Layers of water form within the ice. These layers and pockets of meltwater within the ice packs support an array of living organisms in an “oasis for life in a polar desert.”
Using 4-inch-diameter cores, researchers took ice samples. They removed and melted the ice cores to determine the depths at which sediments and their associated living organisms occurred. In one lake the layer of sediment was about halfway down in an ice slab more than 12 feet thick. The sediments embedded in the ice not only provide heat to melt ice but also serve as a source of nutrients for the organisms living there. The habitat, one of the most inhospitable environments imaginable, does not support large mammals, big fish or giant squids. No penguin has ever visited these aquatic layers. They are, nonetheless, home to a variety of bacteria and algae. The researchers discovered that even in a thick ice pack, separate and identifiable ecosystems exist.
After determining that life exists in the ice layers and identifying the species present, the researchers were in for another surprise – the organisms living in the ice did not resemble those found in the permanent lake waters far below. The deepest freshwater lakes in Antarctica are continually inhabited by an array of plankton and other microorganisms. The species living in the incredibly thick layer of ice above are different.
The bacteria and algae living in the ice thrive independently from the lake water below, with which they have no contact. In some manner the organisms in the ice are able to live indefinitely in an environment that is frozen solid and in total darkness half the year. Yet when summer comes to the Antarctic and the sediment layers warm up enough to create thin layers of water, life reappears. Makes the idea of life on Mars seem not so far-fetched.
Ironically, the discovery that life can persist in such harsh situations might be used by some people to justify any and every sort of environmental modification carried out in the name of progress. No matter what we do to the earth, they might say, life will go on. But the fact that some form of life can exist anywhere with water, light and nutrients (as well as in a few places without light) is no excuse for intentionally creating hostile conditions for any plant or animal species.
Life will indeed go on, but the disappearance of the obvious and exciting life forms around us may signal that we are on the verge of creating conditions unsuitable for human life. Surely none of us would look forward to our last living companions in the world being mostly bacteria and algae. When we get to that stage, what we find on Mars will not matter.