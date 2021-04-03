ECOVIEWS: Bluebirds, crocodiles and snapping turtles inspire questions

The number of environmental queries about animal behavior increases each week as spring unfolds. Following are some questions I’ve received over the past few days.
Q. We have a bluebird house and bluebirds have taken ownership of it. One of the bluebirds taps on our window for hours on end. Any idea why and how to get him or her to stop?
A. The most common reason birds peck on windows is because they see their reflection, which triggers a territorial response. Bluebirds, cardinals and mockingbirds are among the more common neighborhood birds to display this behavior. During reproduction, when testosterone is high, males are more likely to do this than females. The aggressive behavior toward what is perceived as a competitor usually abates after breeding season ends.
In the meantime eliminating the reflection is the best way to stop the pecking. Creating more light on the inside might eliminate the reflection. To distort the reflection, ornithologist Andrew Lydeard suggests using window chalk, which is cheap and comes off easily with water. Drawing pictures or just making squiggly lines breaks up the reflection. Chalk designs on plate glass windows can also help prevent window collisions, which kill millions of birds a year, especially during spring and fall migration periods.
People often ask why birds, domestic and wild, peck on mirrors, an apparently useless action. And what about moths and beetles? They engage in potentially deadly behavior whenever they fly close to a beckoning flame. On the other hand, consider Homo sapiens. Humans frequently engage in maladaptive behavior of various sorts. Finding that birds and insects do so as well should come as no surprise.
Q. I was watching a documentary about alligators in the Everglades National Park and how in dry seasons they sometimes need to travel far distances to find water. It got me thinking about the fact that some animals have the ability to sense the Earth’s magnetic fields and use it as a tool for navigation. Is there any research or scientific evidence that alligators and crocodiles can sense magnetic fields? If not, do they possess senses in addition to the five that most of us are familiar with: sight, sound, smell, taste and touch?
A. Birds and sea turtles have been reported to orient by the Earth’s magnetic field, but I’m not aware of any research documenting that crocodilians of any sort do so. Most of their overland movements are relatively short distances that can be traversed by detecting environmental cues associated with soil and water around them. Another possibility is sun-compass orientation. Many animals, including humans, use the predictable movement of the sun to navigate. Unless someone presents incontestable scientific evidence, I would not be convinced crocodilians use the Earth’s magnetic field for overland migration or dispersal. No additional senses have been reported for alligators or crocodiles.
Q. I have a large snapping turtle in my pond. He is eating all the fish. If I can trap him or her, where can I relocate it to? I do not want to harm the turtle, but I do not want it to eat all the fish in my 2-acre pond. Can you please advise on where I can take the turtle to release it?
A. Snapping turtles can live in any body of water including rivers, lakes, reservoirs and 2-acre ponds. But you can rest easy. I assure you it will not eat all of your fish. Any fish it does eat it were almost certainly already dead. Painted turtles, snappers and slider turtles are common ones to find living in a pond. Not one of them is good at catching live fish. If turtles are eating your fish, it is because the fish are dying, from natural causes or for some other reason. The turtles are not killing them. Another point to consider is that snapping turtles travel overland between wetlands, so others in the region probably enter your pond on a regular basis. You probably have more than one resident turtle.