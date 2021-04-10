ECOVIEWS: Are lizards the reason Lyme disease is rare in the South?

Retired botany professor Harry Shealy from Aiken, asked me if I was familiar with a recent scientific paper on the topic of Lyme disease and lizards, specifically why cases of Lyme disease are uncommon or absent in most of the Southeast. The research study by Howard S. Ginsberg (Rutgers) and colleagues published in the online scientific journal PLOS Biology may have found part of the explanation.
I was familiar with the study because I know coauthor Tess Moody (N.C. State University) who caught animals – with a focus on lizards – and conducted lab experiments necessary for the successful completion of the project. The connection between lizards, small mammals, ticks and bacteria is an example of the complex environmental relationships of organisms that impact human lives. Lyme disease, named after the Connecticut town where it was first discovered, comes from the bite of a black-legged deer tick carrying a certain type of bacterium. A tick bite does not usually hurt, although it may itch like crazy and the parasite may be a nuisance to remove. However, an infected tick can transmit bacteria into a person.
Though we get rabies and cat-scratch fever from mammals, most diseases we contract from other animals are transmitted by invertebrates. In simplest terms, the vector (i.e., the biter) passes harmful bacteria, viruses or blood parasites into the bitten animal, including people, while feasting on a blood meal. Worldwide, mosquitoes and flies are the main transmitters of such diseases. Only ticks cause Lyme disease, which is not a trivial contender in the world of human illnesses transmitted from other animals. According to the CDC, “Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in North America.” An estimated “476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease” each year. Ticks, incidentally, are not insects. Along with mites, they belong to the order Acarina.
Deer ticks are found in scattered locations throughout the eastern United States from Maine to Florida. Most cases of Lyme disease in humans are from New England and surrounding states. A map in the scientific paper shows Alabama, Florida and Tennessee with only a few dots indicating recorded cases, compared to hundreds of thousands of records for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Pathologists and acarologists (scientists who study ticks and mites) continue to ponder why Lyme disease is rampant in the Northeast but infrequent in the Southeast. A primary host of the Lyme disease bacterium is white-footed mice, which are found throughout most of the eastern United States. A tick bites a mouse, acquires bacteria and then passes them on to the next host, which is sometimes a person. Why the geographic difference?
The researchers examined common species of southeastern lizards known as blue-tailed skinks, which often have deer ticks attached to their bodies. In fact, skinks were found to be the most prevalent host of ticks in the Southern states, where several species exist. Skinks are uncommon in northern states, where only one species is found. An additional finding attributed to a lower incidence of Lyme disease in the South is that the bacteria that cause Lyme do not persist in skinks whereas they thrive in white-footed mice. Thus when a tick bites an infected mouse, then bites a human, the bacteria are passed on to the person. Skinks don’t harbor the bacteria ergo…
The investigators surmised that Southern ticks are more likely to live beneath the cool, humid leaf litter, where Southern lizards dwell. Ticks that spend time on top of leaf litter are more likely to encounter mice. The dynamics between the microbiology of Lyme disease bacteria, tick ecology and lizard-mouse interactions are exceedingly complex, leaving many unanswered questions. Nonetheless, the study revealed a possible explanation for why a disease affecting hundreds of thousands in one part of the country is practically nonexistent in another. The project further underscores the challenges involved in unraveling ecological interactions.