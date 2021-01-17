ECOVIEWS: A pretty bird is a better bird

Some backyard birds, like cardinals and bluebirds, are becoming more colorful right now for a reason. Males of many species take on brighter, more eye-catching plumage in spring for a single purpose: to attract females.
Ornithologist Peter Stangel notes that male American goldfinches are “neon yellow and jet black when advertising to females, but more modest yellow-green the rest of the year.” He further notes that in some situations “color intensity signals health to potential mates. A brighter male goldfinch probably has better access to food, which is appealing to a female interested in a mate that will help provide for young.”
Peter’s statement is corroborated by two experiments conducted independently in Europe several years ago, and by similar ones since. One finding has been that carotenoids, the pigment that makes carrots orange, may be important for some birds to have. Birds cannot produce carotenoids the way plants do, and they don’t eat carrots. But eating other plant material high in carotenoids significantly impacts their mating success.
The orange pigment is responsible for the color of the male’s bill in certain birds that use bill color to proclaim: I am fit and will be a worthy mate. The color of a bird’s bill in this situation is known as a secondary sexual trait, which means it is a feature that distinguishes males from females. Secondary sexual characteristics include deer antlers (except reindeer), a peacock’s tail and the bright colors of a red-breasted sunfish. Though such traits may seem to be of superficial significance, they can be quite important in determining which individuals are more successful in the mating game, that is, which individuals are chosen as mates. Determining why the bird with the brightest orange or red bill is most likely to be successful with females of the species has been something of a mystery.
Researchers in France conducted experiments with a type of blackbird in which males with higher carotenoid levels have brighter orange bills. These males are the most likely to become paired with females that are in the best body condition. The scientists also determined that carotenoids are used in immune responses, helping to fight disease and infection. They concluded that the signal of bill color is indeed an indicator of an individual blackbird’s health.
Similar conclusions were reached in Scotland in laboratory experiments conducted with zebra finches. The investigators took 10 pairs of males that were brothers. They fed one of each pair water with carotenoids. They gave the other of each pair distilled water, making those birds the controls in the experiment. As anticipated, the bills of birds receiving the carotenoids turned significantly redder than those of the controls.
The next part of the test was to determine if a brighter bill had any measurable effect on mating success. Sure enough, female zebra finches spent significantly more time perched next to the males with brighter bills, indicating a preference for them. The next step, duplicating an experiment that had also been done with the blackbirds, involved injecting the finches with a foreign substance that causes an immune response in birds, the way a virus or bacteria might. The carotenoid-supplemented and control males received the same doses.
All birds responded to the foreign substance in the body, but the carotenoid-supplemented birds showed a type of immune response that has been shown to result in higher survival rates. The significant finding of the two studies is that seemingly trivial or even frivolous secondary sexual traits that are used in mate choice decisions by females can be true indicators of health and presumably higher fitness of males.
Next time you have cardinals around your yard, notice whether some of the males have brighter red bills than the others. Try to determine if these birds are the dominant ones that the females seem to prefer. And don't forget to eat your carrots.