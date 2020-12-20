Christmas movies can reinforce morals, or simply be fun to watch, USCA professor says

For some people, holiday movies are an annoyance that occur too early in the holiday season. For others, they're a sign that Christmas is coming and set the mood for months to come.
Holiday movies, however, are a staple of the season. They can be simple and easily forgotten, or they can leave a lasting effect for decades. No matter the type, holiday movies tend to often highlight Christmas values – goodwill towards man, charity and the importance of love and family – in the spotlight.
"I think it depends on (the kind of) movies," said Ben Triana, chair of the communications department at USC Aiken. "When we're looking at some of the older movies like 'It's a Wonderful Life,' they tend to reaffirm our social values or values that are good for individuals."
Depending on one's moral values and personal perspective, Triana continued, holiday movies can be perceived as a moral message in film form or simply as entertainment.
Other movies, like "Home Alone" – where comedic slapstick is the focus and Christmas-related values are secondary – can simply exist for entertainment purposes, but that's not necessarily a negative thing.
"Home Alone," which turned 30 this November, is a testament to how some movies can continue to have an impact after so long due to the many parts it has, Triana said.
"It hits the entertainment (aspect), it's really enjoyable, and it has the demographics that we really love," Triana said. "Everybody can sit down and watch it …"
Even movies like the ones made popular by Hallmark have a place in viewers' hearts and minds, he added.
"The people who watch these movies and this template, even though it's the same thing … they look for the nuance and the changes, and they're familiar with the structure … that adds to the entertainment and escape value movies of all genres have," Triana said.
That "escape value" Triana refers to is the ability to be invested in the plot of a movie or book to the point that one's own worldly problems are temporarily forgotten.
Holiday movies can still remind people about the importance of existing and being a part of a family or a community and the good that can come from it.
"You should really ask yourself what kind of Christmas movie should (you) watch to make (yourself) feel better, then look and choose," Triana said.