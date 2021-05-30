Celebrate Pride Month with new virtual author series

Eight award-winning and groundbreaking authors representing both literary excellence and LGBTQ pride will talk about literature and life at Augusta University’s College of Education this summer.
Registration is now open for the Pride Month Author Series, hosted by the Augusta University Writing Project.
The series is a continuation of the AU Writing Project’s year-long author series, which has welcomed 21 authors to campus audiences.
Dr. Rebecca G. Harper, director of the AU Writing Project, said that extending an author series to focus on storytelling from an LGBTQ perspective is crucial to help round out the cultural narrative.
“LGBTQ+ authors and titles are often omitted or underrepresented in classroom instruction and in some libraries. Making certain that teachers are aware of the wide range of award-winning titles and authors that address LGBTQ+ themes and individuals is important,” Harper said.
A lack of inclusive storytelling means it can be harder for students to connect with reading and literature. It can also send the message that their experiences do not matter.
“Students should be able to see themselves within the literature they read in class. When these voices are not represented, their voices are silenced,” Harper said. “Their stories matter because the students matter.
“It also presents an opportunity for those in the field of literature and education to engage with the authors in a way that creates classroom bridges,” Harper added.
The author series is free, virtual and open to the public in an effort to make these authors and their works more accessible. All sessions start at 7 p.m. Registration is open now online at bit.ly/2021prideauthors.
The virtual link will be emailed to registrants before each event.
The series will start June 1 with an appearance by Lesléa Newman, author of the pioneering children’s book "Heather Has Two Mommies." Additional authors include Bill Koningsberg, Lev Rosen, Meredith Russo, Mark Oshiro, Chris Beam, Alex Gino and Susan Kuklin.
“Each of these authors has been chosen not only because of their literary success, but also because of the unique perspectives they can offer and their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community,” Harper said.
Pride Month Author Series schedule
• June 1: Lesléa Newman.
• June 7: Bill Konigsberg.
• June 9: Lev Rosen.
• June 14: Meredith Russo.
• June 16: Mark Oshiro.
• June 21: Cris Beam.
• June 23: Alex Gino.
• June 28: Susan Kuklin.