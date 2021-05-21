Brenda's Angels will host tea and fashion show in Aiken

Brenda’s Angels will host a tea and fashion show from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Newberry Hall to promote pancreatic cancer awareness.
Brenda’s Angels began in October 2009 to honor Brenda Willis Bodie, by her close friend Marie Durrett, Bunco buddies, family, and friends. It was Brenda’s wish to educate others about pancreatic cancer in the Aiken area and beyond. Sadly, Brenda passed away in June 2010, eight months after her diagnosis.
Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer related deaths in the United States. It is the world’s toughest cancer to diagnose, with a five-year survival rate of just 9%.
Pancreatic cancer may cause only vague symptoms that could indicate many different conditions within the abdomen or gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include pain – usually abdominal or back pain, itching, weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite and nausea.
Board members include: Lisa Adams, Beth Barranco, Paula Basher, Donna Boone, Marie Durrett, Molly Hunt, Nikki Peacock and Ron Reynolds.
The Aiken businesses participating in the tea include Affordables, Caroline’s, Pitter Patter, Ginger Bee and Equine Divine.
Modeling are Chrissa and Madeline Matthews, Hillary and Haddie Platt, Katie and Lilly Judd, Charlotte Hall, Adleigh Page, Katie and Anna McMillian, Ashley and Anders Thomas, Fripp and Legare Langford, and Heidi Sklizovic along with Sandy and Harlyn Rose Zotter.
Brenda’s Angels exists to provide well-being and financial support to pancreatic cancer patients in need, to fund pancreatic cancer research, and to promote pancreatic cancer education with the desire to make a difference.
Brenda’s Angels is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and donations are tax deductible.
For more information, visit BrendasAngels.org or contact mariedurrett@bellsouth.net or lisareports@att.net.