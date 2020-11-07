Baring it all: Men of Woodside disrobe for calendar fundraiser

Philanthropy and photography combined for an upbeat evening Thursday at The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation, in a cooperative effort by Women of Woodside and several of the group's male associates.
A humorous beefcake-style calendar for 2021 was the subject of a "reveal," with the calendar featuring “M.O.W.” (Men of Woodside) posing for pictures with a minimum of clothing but using strategically placed golf clubs, shrubbery and other items for modesty’s sake. All of the calendar proceeds are to support local charities, such as Cumbee Center, Equine Rescue and Aiken Senior Life Services.
"I just thought it was a fabulous way to raise money – a great way to have fun during a time when everyone was kind of separated from one another," said Diana Peters, who was on hand for the Thursday gathering and helped bankroll the event through her role as a group president of Woodside Development, the event's top sponsor.
Peters described the effort as "a great opportunity and a great way to bring the community together – do something great for the town of Aiken and have some fun."
Thursday's get-together included an upscale meal and the chance for diners to be generous in their tipping, all for charity, with money being stuffed into garter belts that waiters wore on their sleeves.
"It's a little bit different," said Margaret Kopp, who was one of the event's boosters, through her role as community relations director of Benton House of Aiken. "Although Benton House of Aiken is not part of the Woodside development, we do think of Woodside Plantation as well as the Village at Woodside as being neighbors, and we always want to be supportive in what they do."
The past few months, in light of COVID-19, have been exceptionally difficult for the group, "so we really wanted to pitch in and do the calendar this year," she added. Calendars are $40 each, and Thursday's event brought in just over $1,000, making for a total of $6,000 when added to prior income through the effort.
Among the women's organization's beneficiaries are such causes as the regional library system, Aiken Center for the Arts, Children's Place, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Life Choices and Wreaths Across America.
"They do an amazing job," Peters said. "That is an amazing force of women." Other major backers of the calendar effort included Dr. Alyssa M. Degnan, Coker Day, Pat Cunning, Cody Anderson and Todd Gaul.
The project drew some comparisons to Aiken's "Still Magnolias" calendar of 2002-03, which was coordinated by Betty Ryberg and featured a variety of local women who took part in a "reveal" event in October 2001, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, in support of the Aiken Area Council on Aging. A 2002 Kansas newspaper noted that the effort (an "undressed success") brought in almost $180,000, based on "photos of women ages 60 to 84 golfing, knitting, playing the piano."