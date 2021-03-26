ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Works by noted Gullah artist featured at museum

Cultural preservation can take a variety of forms. The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, created by the federal government in 2006 to help preserve the history and cultural practices of the descendants of West African people who resided in the sea islands and coastal areas from North Carolina to Florida, regularly sponsors heritage festivals and other public education programs to raise awareness of the uniqueness of this creole culture.
Affiliated with those programs is the Joyner Institute at Coastal Carolina University, which offers an academic minor in African and African diaspora studies with an emphasis on the crafts, foodways and language of the enslaved Africans and their descendants who were brought to this country to work the relatively isolated rice, indigo and cotton plantations along the coast. It was this isolation, as Pat Conroy explored in his book “The Water is Wide,” that tragically cut the Gullah Geechee people off from the larger world but, in an ironic twist of fate, also helped keep their identity distinct.
Long before the creation of the Cultural Heritage Corridor, however, one man had already begun to capture on canvas the distinctive lifestyle of the Gullah Geechee, the artist Jonathan Green. Raised by his maternal grandmother in Gardens Corner in Beaufort County – the rural community is described officially as a “populated area,” too small to be a town – Green eventually earned a BFA from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1982 and thereafter launched an international career based on his paintings and prints that capture the people and places of his childhood.
I first became aware of the works of Green when his vibrant images were featured on posters advertising the annual South Carolina Book Festival, sponsored for 19 years by South Carolina Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Starting in 1997, the festival brought to our capital city writers from across this country and abroad; but the visual embodiment of each year’s festival was for several years Green’s joyful depictions of Gullah culture. So popular were these posters that people began happily anticipating the next year’s edition. My friend Jane Tuten, the former director of the Gregg Graniteville Library at USCA, began collecting and framing them and displaying them in the campus library.
Over time, I came to know Green himself through the festival, during which he made a number of appearances and for which I served as a frequent panel chair and speaker; five of my books were launched at that annual event. He has always been affable and accessible, and it is with pleasure that I have seen his work reach a broader audience with each passing year.
In 2005, for example, his paintings came to life in a Columbia City Ballet production titled “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage.” I was there at the Koger Center for the premiere of this full-length work conceived by company director William Starrett and featuring over 20 of Green’s most popular images. Each act of the ballet begins with a painting by Green captured on a scrim hanging from the rafters; when the image is raised, the dancers appear onstage in the exact same costumes and positions of those individuals in the painted image. Thus the 2-D becomes 3-D and then comes to life. The work is often revived – in fact, it was performed again at the Koger earlier this month – and it is well worth the price of a ticket.
One does not have to wait for the ballet to come around again, however, to enjoy the bold patterns and vibrant colors to be found in the typical Jonathan Green painting. For a limited time, the Morris Museum in Augusta is showcasing several of his works from its permanent collection. One of the first repositories of art to begin seriously collecting paintings by Green, the Morris has some of the artist’s most iconic pieces, such as the 1990 oil on canvas titled “The Silver Slipper Club,” which features an assortment of colorfully dressed revelers, the women in the wide skirts featured in so many of Green’s images. In looking at this work, one is reminded of a statement made by Conroy in the foreword to “Gullah Images,” the first full-length volume devoted to the artist’s work. “The Gullah people in Jonathan Green’s paintings,” Conroy mused, “look as if they got dressed while staring at rainbows.”
On one level, what might immediately catch the eye in one of Green’s paintings are the essentially abstract designs that result from his manipulation of his figurative elements, such as the white bed linens in “Saturday Wash,” hanging on a clothesline set against a green hilltop illuminated by a blue sky punctuated by puffy clouds. Each component part is rendered as a horizontal band of bold color.
On another level, however, there is Green’s attention to narrative. It has long been argued that Southern artists love a good story, and that is certainly true of Green’s images, which most often capture moments in the lives of members of the Gullah Geechee community: the congregants gathered to mourn “The Passing of Eloise” and the two male companions in broad-brimmed straw hats “Sitting by the River” at a point where that waterway empties into the sea. Such images compel viewer interaction since they conjure up universal experiences.
“Jonathan Green: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on view until May 2. All appropriate public health precautions are observed at the Morris, including mandatory mask wearing and the limitation of visitor numbers in each gallery.