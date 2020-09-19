ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Woodrow Wilson's boyhood lessons were not always positive

Reputation is fickle. One day you are the toast of the town; the next day, no one knows your name. Consider the case of Woodrow Wilson, our country’s 28th president. When I was growing up, students were taught that Wilson’s advocacy of the League of Nations made him a champion of world peace. He was also praised for his progressive domestic policies, such as improving protections for workers and crusading against monopolistic business practices.
Most recently, however, less flattering aspects of his administration have received the most attention. A number of scholars have pointed out how Wilson did nothing to dissuade some of his cabinet secretaries from segregating Black and white employees at various federal agencies. In fact, when confronted by civil rights advocates regarding this practice, Wilson argued that such segregation reduced “friction” in the workplace. He was the first native Southerner to be elected to the highest office in the land in more than 60 years, and his attitudes regarding race were informed by his upbringing in this part of the country.
All of this is preamble to this week’s question: How does one evaluate Wilson’s legacy by simultaneously doing justice to his essential progressivism on the one hand and acknowledging his regrettable racial beliefs on the other? That is the challenge to be faced by those responsible for the four house museums on the East Coast dedicated to his memory.
Last spring I devoted a column to the grand residence in the District of Columbia that Wilson and his second wife Edith inhabited after he left the White House in 1921. The curators of that particular historic site have most recently amended their standard tour material to offer greater emphasis on the Black employees who kept the Wilson household humming. In fact, the President Woodrow Wilson House now offers a specialized tour titled “Upstairs/Downstairs: How the Other Half Lives.” This tour incorporates recent research on the Black servants who traveled each day from their segregated neighborhoods in our nation’s capital to labor below stairs at the home on S Street just off Embassy Row.
Just recently some friends and I revisited the Woodrow Wilson Boyhood Home across the river in Augusta. I was curious to see if any changes had been made to the standard tour script to try to balance the Wilson narrative by acknowledging the contributions of those who toiled for the family. Most of the visitors’ attention is still drawn to the living spaces devoted to the Rev. Joseph Ruggles Wilson Sr., his wife Jessie, and their four children. These impressive rooms, four on the first floor and five on the second, are full of furnishings compatible with the period 1860 to 1870, with many pieces dating from the time that the family was in residence.
Any tour of the red brick Greek Revival house focuses on aspects of Historic Augusta’s masterful restoration of the property and on the future president’s formative years spent therein, including his early struggle with dyslexia and his love of baseball, which led to his founding a team for which he played second base.
Two Black servants, a combination cook and laundress named Old Mittie and a male butler and carriage driver, resided in second-floor quarters above the kitchen and laundry, which were housed in a separate building behind the manse. Visitors can tour both of the workspaces on the first floor and Mittie’s bedroom on the second.
The accepted wisdom today is that the Wilsons did not themselves own slaves and that both of these individuals were perhaps free persons of color. Nevertheless, there can be no the doubt that the Rev. Wilson, who had the most influence on Woodrow’s upbringing, endorsed the practice of slavery. Indeed, an 1861 sermon he preached in the First Presbyterian Church across the street from the residence argued for “how completely the Bible brings human slavery underneath the sanction of divine authority.” Indeed, the published text in question “Mutual Relations of Masters and Slaves as Taught in the Bible” credits Christianity with saving a “lower race” from heathenism and exalting and enriching “under divine management” the “superior race.”
In the final analysis, one might justifiably trace two of President Wilson’s abiding beliefs to his boyhood in Augusta, one essentially positive and the other not. His eyewitness view of the horrors of the Civil War – his father’s church served as a hospital for many of the grievously wounded – informed his aversion to armed conflict and his dream of international harmony. His formative years in a society that embraced a slave economy and his own father’s acceptance of that status quo regrettably shaped his attitude toward Black people.
Up to this point in time, most of the literature on the Wilson Boyhood Home has emphasized his youthful encounter with the ravages of war as a motivating force for his later establishment of the League of Nations. Yet growing up in the South and learning about race at the feet of his father also shaped his adult decision-making. To paint a full and balanced picture of the mature Wilson, all aspects of his upbringing in Augusta require acknowledgment.