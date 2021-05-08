ARTS AND HUMANITIES: The Bohemians are coming

Puccini wept. Actually, if his biographers are to be believed, the famed opera composer often wept when he was composing/revising the music associated with some of his most tragic heroines: Tosca, Butterfly, Mimi. Sitting at the keyboard, Giacomo Puccini would shed a tear as he scored the music that lent emotional weight to their final moments.
Area residents will soon be offered their own opportunity to get out their handkerchiefs when Palmetto Opera, now in its 10th season, presents “La Boheme” at the Koger Center in Columbia in a matinee performance on May 23.
One of the most frequently performed operas in the world since its premiere in 1896, “La Boheme” chronicles the lives of four young Bohemians – a term assigned to socially unconventional individuals, particularly those pursuing careers in the arts – in Paris in 1860. The foursome – a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher – pursue their youthful passions as they grapple with poverty and a largely indifferent world.
Of the four young men, the poet Rudolfo (played by Italian tenor Alessio Borraggine in the Columbia production) and the painter Marcello (played by Korean baritone Suchan Kim) are the most important because each is paired with a female love interest. For Rudolfo, it is the frail Mimi, a maker of artificial flowers (played by Puerto Rican soprano Hilda Ramos); for Marcello, it is the café performer Musetta (played by British-American soprano Susanne Burgess).
As in most operas and other largely melodramatic works, the “course of love never runs smooth.” Marcello’s attraction to Musetta is complicated by the fact that she is a natural flirt, and the relationship between Rudolfo and Mimi is burdened by his jealousy and her worsening tuberculosis.
The rollercoaster nature of both love affairs is admirably captured in song. Indeed, the opera is chockablock with gorgeous arias and duets. There is Rudolfo’s “Che gelida Manina” (Your little hand is frozen), which he sings when he first meets Mimi, who introduces herself in response with ”Mi chiamano Mimi” (They call me Mimi). The music from their impassioned love duet “O soave fanciulla” (A lovely girl in the moonlight) stands in contrast to their sorrowful farewell duet in the snow-blanketed Act 3 when Mimi confesses to Rudolfo that his possessiveness is stifling her.
When the two principal lovers eventually reunite in the fourth and final act, it is, of course, too late. Mimi’s health has declined too far for there to be any hope for her recovery. There is only enough time for the death scene when Rudolfo and Mimi are left alone in his garret room – their friends having left to purchase medicine and engage a doctor – and each sing of their enduring affection with the echo of the melodies that underscored their initial meeting.
Giacomo Puccini is perhaps my favorite opera composer; I remember just a few years ago attending a wonderful production of “La Boheme” at the Royal Opera in London; that performance starred the glamorous Angela Gheorghiu as Mimi and the dashing Vittorio Grigolo as Rodolfo. I am looking forward to encountering the Bohemians much closer to home.
Tickets for this full-scale production of “La Boheme” at 4 p.m. on May 23 are available by calling the Koger Center box office at 803-251-2222 or visiting kogercenterforthearts.com. The opera will be performed in Italian with English super titles projected above the stage. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed, including mandated mask wearing and social distancing. Every other row will be empty, and seats will be sold only in pairs and singles with three empty seats between each occupied space.