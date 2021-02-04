ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Synagogue celebrates centenary with public programs

“Aiken is not a typical small Southern town” is an often-heard assertion. The roots of our community’s cosmopolitanism can be traced to the late 19th century with the seasonal influx of the rich and famous seeking recreational activities during the darkest months of the year. With these winter colonists came a host of others hoping to earn a living for themselves and their families by providing services to Aiken’s expanding population. Among those were individuals of the merchant class, especially the followers of Judaism.
This year and next, as part of its 100th anniversary celebration, the congregation of Adath Yeshurun – ”Yeshurun” is an ancient name for Israel – has organized a series of public programs under the general title “A Source of Light,” all with the goal of highlighting the role of the Jewish community in the evolution of Aiken as a vibrant and diverse municipality. According to Steve Silver, the project director, the history of the Aiken Jewish community has been “about hard work, focus on faith and family, respecting others and contributing to the greater good.”
Thanks to a major grant from S.C. Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the synagogue’s celebratory project will have several component parts, including an exhibit hosted by the Aiken County Historical Museum, an illustrated print catalog, a series of panel discussions and the installation of a new historical marker in downtown Aiken.
The current pandemic has forced some calendar adjustments – the Centennial Celebration weekend that would have been held March 5-7 this spring is now postponed to 2022 – but some virtual programming will go ahead as planned, including a series of online panel discussions and the launch of a new website.
The website in question – www.asourceoflight.org – features an attractively produced video touching on some of the highlights of the physical exhibition that will be on display at the county museum next year. Viewing the online video provides a preview of what the museum exhibit has in store.
As the video makes clear, the early experience of Jewish residents of our town was a “variation on the typical immigrant story”: the hope of finding a better life by moving to a new place. Among the earliest documentation of the Jewish presence in the CSRA can be found at the Aiken County Historical Museum in the form of peddler's licenses, the kind that are still required by most state governments for anyone seeking to sell goods from door to door. The licenses issued to Sam Surasky and the Poliakoff family gave them official permission to sell wares to workers in the cotton mills between Aiken and Augusta.
The earliest evidence of local brick-and-mortar investment by Jewish merchants is from the 1880s when the Polier family, Russian immigrants, set up a number of businesses downtown, including a dry goods store and a barbershop. Over time, the Jewish mercantile presence grew significantly. By the 1950s, there were 20 important commercial establishments in the downtown area owned and operated by members of the local Jewish community. Among the most notable were Efron Garage and Taxi operated by Isadore Efron on the lot now occupied by the Carriage House Inn, the Patricia Theater named after the daughter of Herbert and Esther Ram and located on Laurens where ReMax now stands, and the immensely popular women’s clothing store Julia’s, run by Julia Wolf and still a staple on Laurens when I moved to Aiken in 1976.
The story of Aiken’s Jewish community is an integral part of the story of Aiken, and I applaud the congregation Adath Yeshurun for commemorating their 100th anniversary by supporting a number of public initiatives that shed light on their history and that of our unique municipality.
“I see this history as particularly relevant today, at a time when there is too much divisiveness in the world,” said Silver. “At the same time, I’m encouraged that the spirit of tolerance and inclusiveness reflected in this story lives on in Aiken and is part of the attraction of this town to everyone who lives here – Jewish or not. I hope this history can be ‘A Source of Light’ to all of us in the future.”