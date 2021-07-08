ARTS AND HUMANITIES: State's only civil rights museum well worth a visit

Years before the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Brown v. the Board of Education, which ruled that public school segregation violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, there was the 1952 South Carolina case known as Briggs v. Elliot, the first such lawsuit in the nation. Months before the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, there was the Orangeburg Freedom Movement in our state.
In these and other ways, South Carolina was in the forefront of the modern civil rights movement in this country, and that is the principal thesis made evident to visitors of the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum, our state’s first and only institution dedicated to the telling of this important story.
Covering the pivotal years from 1950 to 1970, the museum serves most importantly as a repository of the work of master photographer Cecil Williams, whose camera recorded the people and events of this pivotal period in the history of our nation. Located in an impressive modernist building designed by Williams himself, the 22 galleries feature over a thousand captioned images.
On a recent visit to the museum, we were fortunate enough to have Williams himself offer commentary on the museum’s highlights: his own iconic photographs. He was there, for example, in 1963 when Harvey Gantt enrolled at Clemson University, capturing a stunning image of the civil rights activist surrounded by reporters. Williams was also an eyewitness in 1969 to the Charleston Hospital Workers Strike, freezing in time an image of Coretta Scott King at the front of a major protest march.
There are so many important moments that Cecil Williams has captured on film. I am particularly fond of his photo of John F. Kennedy descending from a plane during a campaign stop in South Carolina in 1960; Williams had been given special access to the candidate. There is also a photo of Sam Cooke performing at then-segregated Township Auditorium in Columbia that same year; Williams is convinced that such experiences in the Jim Crow South impelled Cooke to write the highly popular civil rights anthem “A Change is Gonna Come.”
The museum is also replete with major artifacts that speak to our state’s early role in the modern civil rights movement. On display is the Briggs family Bible. The principal plaintiffs in the landmark lawsuit in Clarendon County, the Briggs suffered considerable community backlash because of their brave stand. They both lost their jobs, and the church of their mentor, the Reverend Joseph DeLaine, was burned to the ground. In the center of one of the galleries are also shell casings picked up by Williams himself in 1968 the morning after the infamous Orangeburg Massacre during which South Carolina highway patrolmen fired into a crowd on the campus of S.C. State, killing two students at the college and one pupil from a local high school.
A highlight of anyone’s visit is the opportunity to spend some time with Williams, who has had an extraordinary career as a photographer and architect. His path as a recorder of history was established in 1946 with the gift of a hand-me-down Kodak Brownie camera. That first camera, which is on view at the museum, led to the purchase of more sophisticated photographic equipment; and Williams was soon becoming known locally for his burgeoning talent, which was enhanced by many hours spent in the darkroom at Wilkinson High School. In 1955, he became the youngest photographer employed by JET magazine, which was a print weekly from 1951 to 2014. His distinguished career was launched.
Located at 1865 Lake Drive in Orangeburg, the museum is open by appointment only; tours can be arranged by calling 803-531-1662. There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted in support of the institution’s important educational mission. Because of open display exhibits, children under 6 are not admitted.