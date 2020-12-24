ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Sacred Heart offers significant stained glass experience

Some time ago, one of my friends asserted that one did not have to go to Europe to see prime examples of glorious stained glass windows; he said one had only to cross the river and visit Sacred Heart. Just recently, in doing research for my seventh book, I had an opportunity to test the validity of his argument.
For over 70 years a Roman Catholic place of worship, Sacred Heart reopened as a cultural center in 1987. The masterful restoration of this downtown Augusta landmark, which combines both Romanesque and Byzantine design features, managed to preserve intact most of the artistic treasures of this former Jesuit church, including the 94 stained glass windows.
The morning of my visit was bright and sunny, providing the best set of conditions in which to appreciate fully the splendor of each window. Standing in what is now referred to as the Great Hall and looking around in a full circle is like peering into a giant kaleidoscope.
From the Middle Ages, windows of stained glass have served two principal purposes, one symbolic and the other narrative. Initially, the colored glass was used to represent the light of God, and the colored patterns cast upon the interior were thought to sanctify the space and the congregation as well. The large circular windows, generally termed rose or wheel windows, are perhaps the best example of the use of stained glass in its more abstract, symbolic sense with the color blue associated with the Blessed Virgin and the attendant concept of heavenly love and the color red linked to the blood of Christ. Sacred Heart has several rose windows on each end of the transept, which forms the two arms of the building’s cross-shaped layout
In addition to serving as a device for illuminating the building’s interior, stained glass windows were used over time for instructional purposes. The majority of the windows at Sacred Heart fit into this second category. Along each side of the ambulatory, where most of the congregation once sat, are, for example, 10 finely detailed windows, each one depicting a key moment in the life of Christ. In contrast to the sculpted stations of the cross, which reside between each window, these narratives in glass focus on happy episodes, such as Jesus teaching other children and Jesus giving Peter the keys to the kingdom of heaven. These particular windows and those above the main entry on Greene Street and behind the choir loft are by the Mayer Company, which had manufacturing sites in Munich and New York.
Although the windows are the highlight of any visit to Sacred Heart, there are quite a few other items of visual interest, including the high altar with its kneeling angels and Jesuit saints and the left-hand altar of the Virgin with its replica of the grotto at Lourdes. I heartily recommend paying the small fee to access the informative, half-hour audio tour. It is also worthwhile to mount the spiral staircase that leads to the choir loft where one can gain a splendid bird’s eye view of the interior and inspect some of the windows up close.
Devotees of local history will also enjoy perusing the items proudly showcased in the former baptistry to the right of the main entrance. Donated by former congregants, there are mementos of the various educational institutions associated with Sacred Heart – there were primary and secondary schools and even a short-lived college – including “excellence medals” and diplomas. Particularly resonant are the vintage photographs, including a 1942 image of the sanctuary full of soldiers from Fort Gordon, all on hand for a special Mother’s Day Mass.
Visitor access is through a side door on 13th Street; the gift shop is immediately to the left of that entrance. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit sacredheartaugusta.org.