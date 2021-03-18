ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Poet extols Aiken's potable pleasures

Paul Hamilton Hayne lost nearly all his worldly goods during the bombardment of Charleston (1863-1865). Before the war, Hayne was one of the South’s most distinguished literary citizens. A poet and editor, he lost his livelihood, his home and his extensive personal library as a consequence of secession and the subsequent siege of his native city.
Like many Charlestonians in those troubled times, Hayne attempted to flee beyond the range of Northern forces. He settled for a while in Edgefield at the home of former Gov. Francis Pickens, who was a relative on his mother’s side. The residence in question, which is now part of the architectural fabric of the USC Aiken campus, soon proved an uncomfortable refuge for Hayne, since his imperious cousin had little patience for men pursuing the literary arts. That was no way, Pickens made clear, for a gentleman to provide for his family: scribbling poems.
Pickens may have had a point. In 1866, Hayne, his wife and son left Edgefield for Augusta on the promise of an editorial position which never materialized. Neither did his scheme of becoming a self-sufficient orchardist on property he bought in Grovetown with money lent by his mother. For the next 20 years – he died at the age of 56 in 1886 – Hayne made a marginal income by plying his pen. He composed poetry, he reviewed books and he wrote a variety of nonfiction pieces. He may indeed have been, during this post-bellum period, the most frequently published Southern writer in the big Northern periodicals.
One such magazine for which he was a frequent contributor was the very popular Appletons’ Journal, which was published in New York from 1869-1881. Some of Hayne’s best sonnets appeared over the years in its pages. The focus of this column, however, is a piece of his travel writing that was published in the Dec. 2, 1871, edition.
Titled “Aiken, South Carolina,” the essay, barely four pages in length, provides a short history of the town and a description of its principal features. The record of the town’s past did not require at that time a lengthy exposition since it was incorporated only 35 years before the essay was written, but Hayne does offer some details about Aiken’s inception as a railroad stop and its eventual evolution as a health resort noted for its “dry, tonic air” that attracted “Northern consumptives” from November to June and Southerners from “lowland parishes” from June to November.
Except for a few private residences and the biggest of the hotels, the rambling “Schwartz House,” Hayne does not paint a very pretty picture of the town proper. Most of the buildings, he asserts, are unpainted and poorly maintained. He does, however, advise visitors to venture south of Railroad Avenue (now Park Avenue) to enjoy the pleasures of Coker Spring. According to Hayne, the “clear and cool” water “bubbles up in the green lap of a delightful and picturesque valley.”
The spring in question still bubbles forth. Although no longer, as Hayne describes, “surrounded by a neat enclosure to protect it from wandering cattle,” it does retain its springhouse, constructed in the 1850s and restored in 1972, which is built of stucco-covered brick and designed in a classical style, the entrance wall topped by a wide entablature crowned by a triangular pediment.
Hayne was also impressed by a carriage ride he took to the west of town, first to Kalmia, which he describes as “an agreeable little burgh, which can show several fine mansions with highly cultivated, terraced grounds,” and further on through a “broken, uncertain but picturesque country” toward the Horse Creek and Graniteville. In describing the “little manufacturing settlement,” Hayne pauses to eulogize the founder William Gregg for his “enterprise, untiring energy, and prudent foresight.”
In short, Hayne’s essay provides an entertaining glimpse of Aiken and its environs before the town’s transformation into a sporting mecca for the rich and famous near the end of the 19th century. His account is also of interest because it was published the same year that Aiken became the governmental seat of a new county, which is commemorating this year its 150th anniversary.
For more information on the yearlong celebrations planned to commemorate that milestone, visit aikencounty150.org. For more information on Hayne’s local connections, one would do well to consult a copy of my “Hidden History of Augusta.”