ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Photography exhibition celebrates the oneness of nature

In her brilliant collection of essays titled “On Photography,” critic Susan Sontag wrote that "in teaching us a new visual code, photographs alter and enlarge our notions of what is worth looking at." The current exhibition of works by photographer Jon O. Holloway provides ample evidence of Sontag’s claim.
On view until March 18 at USC Aiken’s Etherredge Center, the current show is divided into two parts: “Native Land” in the lower gallery and “Human Nature” in the upper. Both parts, however, bear the same creative stamp, featuring, as they do, layered compositions that combine visual appeal, technical experimentation and social commentary.
The inspiration for “Native Land” came from a visit Holloway, a professor at Lander University in Greenwood, made to the American West where a chance encounter in the Black Hills of South Dakota made him think about the abiding presence of the First Americans, whose relationship to this land existed long before those of European extraction stepped ashore and forever changed the landscape. That initial conversation with “Eagle Man” Ed McGaa, a member of the Oglala Lakota and the author of a number of books on Native American spirituality, led to Holloway’s eventual ruminations on how before the presumed “discovery” of our continent, people lived in greater harmony with the environment.
“Native Land” is comprised of six black-and-white photos and 10 color images on canvas displayed on both sides of the gallery’s first floor. The monochromatic pieces are essentially made from superimposing two exposures to create a single image; in this case, it is most often a combination of the face of a Native American, often in ritualistic guise, with flora or other landscape features. The visage appears to merge with its surroundings, and thus each photograph makes reference to the countless generations of Lakota, Cheyenne, Nez Perce and others who sanctified the land by their sacrifice in defense of their culture and whose spirits, Holloway asserts, one can still feel in places like Wounded Knee.
The large-scale works on canvas relay much the same message – the oneness of humankind with the land and the sky – but the creative process, as described by Holloway himself, is much more complex. The artist begins with a photographic image onto which he melts colored beeswax before superimposing yet another exposure and ultimately photographing the completed composition. These photographic prints on fabric have a painterly quality that reminds one of some of the earliest experiments with photography as an art form, namely the work of late-19th-century pictorialists who felt that by manipulating their images they could create photographs that rivaled paintings. In Holloway’s case, however, it is not just the focus on conjuring up an atmosphere as the result of the use of indistinct shapes and subtle tonalities; it’s the merging of two media: photograph and encaustic.
The second part of the current exhibition, located in the upper gallery, includes 11 large-scale black-and-white images subsumed under the collective title “Human Nature.” These works are also products of a double exposure in the camera: large-format shots of clay-covered models combined with previously captured landscape images. Some of the latter are closer to home – like the environs of Lake Greenwood – but the message mirrors that of Holloway’s “Native Land” series. We are creatures of the earth, not separate from but one with nature. The nakedness of the human figures, both male and female, reinforces the contention that we are most ourselves when we confront our “indivisible connection” to the natural world.
In gazing into the intricate intimacies of pieces like “The Forest” and “Woodland,” gallery visitors can bear witness to Holloway’s belief that “like ancestors who perceived changing light in the leaves and rolling mist among trees, we know how the forest imprints our imagination and dreams.” Thus, in these 11 works, the artist makes visual reference to the “collective unconscious,” that ancestral memory and experience that Carol Jung asserted links all of humanity.
For more information on this evocative exhibition, visit www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or visit the artist’s own image-rich homepage at jonholloway.com to learn more about his long career and global travels.