ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Photographer offers tour of Italy

As early as the 17th century, the young male graduates of England’s most prestigious universities – Oxford and Cambridge did not go coed until the 20th century – began the custom of taking a “gap year” or two to tour Europe, especially the Mediterranean countries, in search of the roots of Western culture. The so-called Grand Tour thus served as a kind of “finishing course” for British aristocrats, who coincidentally spent some time and energy on collecting souvenirs of their trip, particularly paintings and sculpture they shipped back to England to adorn their stately homes.
Wealthy Americans emulated their British “cousins” in the 18th and 19th centuries. One has only to visit James Henry Hammond’s showcase plantation in Beech Island to see some of the spoils he brought back home as the result of a Grand Tour that he, his wife and his son Harry made in 1836. On that trip, Hammond acquired several paintings and at least 30 engravings, most of the latter depicting notable places visited by the trio, particularly in Italy.
Some of today’s cultural tourists may continue to memorialize their European vacations with works of fine art; but most are much more likely to commemorate their adventures with photographs and perhaps to share those images with others via social media.
Determining which country is the most photographed in the 21st century is a matter of continuing debate. However, there is no doubt about which nation tops the list according to Instagram users. It’s Italy. In the most recent year when records were tabulated by the American photo and video sharing service, there were over 20 million tagged images of key sites in Venice, Rome and Pisa.
All this information serves as a preface to this week’s topic, the current show at USC Aiken’s Etherredge Center Gallery. Titled “La Nostra Passeggiata: Reimagining the Grand Tour,” the exhibit showcases 25 black-and-white photographs, each of which was taken by Christopher Luhar-Trice on trips to the Italian peninsula.
Trice, an associate professor at the University of North Florida, regularly shepherds students on annual trips to Italy sponsored by the UNF Art and Design Department. One has to assume that the chaperoned students enjoying this study abroad opportunity will be happily snapping away as they encounter Italy’s familiar tourist attractions and that those very same photos will likely be shared on Instagram with family and friends back home.
On these annual study trips, Trice too is aiming his smartphone, which he calls his “electronic sketchbook,” at the eye-catching sights around him; but, in the case of the works shown in the current show, the digital files produced by the photographer have been printed on high-quality paper, velin museum rag, using inkjet pigments.
Soft focus is also the order of the day, giving each image an antique look reminiscent of the work of the late-19th-century pictorialists. Most of the photographs in the current show read like images preserved through the cloud of memory. So many of the most familiar tourist sites are captured by Trice’s camera, but the slightly blurred renderings of places such as Pisa’s Leaning Tower and the Umberto I Galleria in Naples give the photographic images a timeless quality.
My favorite pieces in the current show feature ancient sculpture in unusual perspectives. These include “In Remembrance of Daria,” which focuses on what appears to be the so-called Fonseca Bust in the Capitoline Museum, the image of a Roman beauty from the second century of the Common Era, her hairdo notable for its high, arching crown of shaped curls. In the Luhar-Trice rendering, the eyes of the female figure seem to have rolled back into her head as if in reaction to the outside world as glimpsed through the window to her left (and perhaps as well to the influx of tourists aiming their cameras in her direction).
Equally compelling is “Good Fortune Seizes the Day,” wherein yet another sculpted head, this one in the background, seems, through the magic of foreshortening, to be reaching toward the viewer with a severed hand. “Carpe diem” indeed.
Luhar-Trice’s photographic reimagining of the Grand Tour will be on view at the Etherredge Center until May 7. For more information, visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.