ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Park Service balances the story of Redcliffe

During over four decades in Aiken, I have journeyed to Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site several times. Perhaps my most memorable visit was in 2012 when I attended a dinner as part of the Redcliffe Roots Weekend, a reunion of sorts honoring not only the descendants of James Henry Hammond, who purchased Redcliffe in 1855, but also the descendants of the enslaved population and, after emancipation, the hired workers who toiled on the four Hammond properties in this part of the state. As I wrote at the time, this landmark event provided a rare opportunity for the “progeny of both master and slave to confront their shared past and pave a path toward a more equitable collective future.”
Thanks to that event, which was organized by Elizabeth Laney, who was the park interpreter at that time, the Redcliffe site began to shift its public narrative to give more attention to the numerous families that made the privileged planter lifestyle possible. Their stories – the personal experiences of slaves, sharecroppers and tenant farmers – is now more firmly part of the historic fabric of the place.
As validation of this assertion, I offer the following description of my most recent journey to Redcliffe just last month. Visitors now enter the park on a curved road that bypasses the magnolia lane that once served as the primary point of ingress. The new road was necessitated by the fact that the Redcliffe property boasts a wide variety of vintage trees, some with shallow root systems vulnerable to damage from vehicular traffic.
The current road culminates at a parking area next to the relatively new visitors center, where one can pick up free maps of the property as well as a free guide to the oaks, cedars and other venerable trees on site. The informative displays inside the center offer an overview of Redcliffe’s evolution over time, from Hammond’s intention in the mid-19th century to make it his personal “architectural and horticultural showcase” to his descendants’ deeding of the property to the South Carolina State Park Service in 1973. The informative placards offer biographical information on Hammond and his wife, the former Catherine Fitzsimmons, and also the principal African American families – the Henleys, Wigfalls and DeWalts – whose lineage can also be traced to the same home place.
Because the visitors center is located in what might be considered the back of the property, farthest from the big house, tours begin at one of the two slave quarters still extant, the closest structure as one ascends the gentle rise from the parking lot. In so many ways, this is the most appropriate starting point for any visit since the duplex structure – each half designed in 1857 to house a single family containing anywhere from three to 10 individuals – predates the construction of the Hammond mansion by about two years. Housing for the workers on the estate – those who built the main house and cultivated the land – came first.
Inside the cabin are now a host of placards dedicated to those who inhabited these humble dwellings. Four generations of the Henley family lived on the property, for example, starting with 12-year-old Anthony Henley who was purchased by JH Hammond in 1834 for $450 to Dennis Henley and his children who were paid employees of Hammond’s descendant John Shaw Billings from the 1930s to the 1970s. Thus, Redcliffe stands as a testament to their proud personal history from bondage to independence and full citizenship.
This more balanced collective narrative, encompassing both master and servant, might best be appreciated by what I am calling a tale of two portraits. In the wide hallway on the first floor of the main house hangs a painted likeness of James Henry Hammond during his term as governor of our state; he is depicted in his mid-30s in a parade dress uniform with gold braid and golden epaulettes, his hair cut short and clustered in the front in what is now termed Byronic curls. It’s the image of a man who must have felt that he had reached the pinnacle of his public life. Little could he foresee his death some 20 years later near the end of the disastrous war that he himself supported in defense of the slave economy upon which his fleeting prosperity rested.
Equally compelling is an enlarged black-and-white photograph on display in the restored slave quarters. Front and center in this image, sitting on a carved wooden chair, we see 73-year-old Patience Crawford, born on the Hammond property a year after emancipation. Captured on film by legendary Time-Life photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt, the matriarchal Crawford is bedecked in a white frock and white straw hat, whose crown is split open and its edges frayed. In her stillness, she appears to look inward, contemplating a life of heroic struggle and steadfast resilience. The dignity of her bearing shines through.
The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days; tours, however, are fee based and should be booked in advance by calling 803-827-1473. Mask covering and social distancing are required.