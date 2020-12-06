ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum tells story of life in a mill village

By the second decade of the 20th century, according to some studies, more Southerners worked in textile mills than in any other place of employment. The conditions were generally harsh. Workers endured 10- to 12-hour workdays in spaces marked by deafening noise and air thick with cotton dust. The heat and humidity were often excessive with temperatures ranging from 65 to 80 degrees to keep the all-important threads from breaking.
Despite all this, many former textile workers and their families, especially those who lived in mill villages, are quick to point out that there was at least one compensating factor: a strong sense of community. The desire to preserve community identity, especially the urge to tell the story of the people who once labored in the mill and lived in mill housing, was the prime motivation behind the establishment of the Olympia Mill Village Museum in Columbia in 2018.
The Olympia Mill was the brainchild of Charleston native W.B. Smith Whaley, mechanical engineer-turned-industrial entrepreneur. The main building, a four-story, Romanesque Revival structure with twin towers, initially accommodated over 2,000 looms. In fact, for a time following its construction in 1889, it was the largest textile manufacturing facility in the world under one roof. Today the impressive mill building and its next-door neighbor, the Granby Mill (also founded by Whaley) have been converted into spacious apartments for college students and young professionals.
Concurrent with the construction of the mill itself was the establishment of a 300-house mill village, each frame structure conforming to one of five designs and one of three floor plans. The largest option encompassed six rooms, four down and two up; and one such residence, originally designed as a duplex, became the setting of the village’s first schoolhouse from 1901 to 1909.
This building is now the village museum with all four downstairs rooms devoted to telling the story of mill life in the early 20th century. Each room accommodates a host of informational placards and artifacts, including items related principally to both working and living conditions in the village in those early years. There is also an assortment of outdoor displays surrounding the museum building, most of these thanks to a grant from S.C. Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Many current and former residents of Olympia Mill Village contributed to the creation of the museum, but I would be remiss not to single out Sherry and Jake Jaco of the Olympia-Granby Historical Foundation for their tireless efforts on behalf of this project. Sherry Jaco is a prime example of what just one person can accomplish if she has the focus and drive. She conceived the idea of founding a museum that would tell the story of where she grew up and, at the same time, memorialize an important aspect of our state’s economic and social history, one rapidly receding into the past.
With only the faintest notion of how to start a museum – she confesses that all she knew at the beginning was that one had to “collect stuff” – Sherry Jaco persevered toward her goal, enlisting the aid of organizations like Historic Columbia to establish content and seeking out funding sources, both public and private. A former teacher, she also had a hand in designing two free educational programs focused on the museum, each one meeting the official social studies standards of the South Carolina Department of Education. My friends and I were lucky enough to have Sherry Jaco give us a personal tour of the museum; her enthusiasm for the project and its potential is infectious.
Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but it is best to call ahead to schedule a tour at 803-719-7138. Because of its location on the southside of Columbia, the museum is sometimes closed on days the Gamecocks have home games. For more information, visit olympiagranbymillvillagemuseum.com.