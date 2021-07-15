ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum showcases work of narrative painter

Southerners love stories. They love to tell tales, and they love to listen to the narratives of others. The strength of contemporary Southern fiction springs, in large part, from this fact.
This proclivity is, however, not confined to the page alone. In fact, there is a notable penchant for narrative in the visual arts of the South as amply evidenced in the latest special exhibition at the Morris Museum in Augusta. Subtitled “Reinventing Narrative Painting,” this show of 18 works by Manning Williams offers ample visual evidence of the region’s storytelling tradition.
In David Houston’s introductory essay to the exhibition catalog, Williams (1939-2012) is quoted as having said, “One thing that appeals to me as a person who grew up in the South – where the tradition has been writing and talking – is Southern narrative. It would be hard to ignore that in my work…”
Indeed, unlike many painters, whose education may have focused solely on the eye and hand, Williams, who was born and raised in Charleston, spent his undergraduate days at the College of Charleston studying literature and history. Written narrative formed the basis of his early study. Later, as a student at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where representational painting had long been the focus, Williams made the transition from characters on the page to figures on the canvas.
During a 50-year career in his native city, both as a teacher and painter, Williams continued to explore the possibilities of narrative painting, always with an emphasis on what author and publisher Louis Rubin Jr. asserted were the most significant identifying elements of Southern storytelling: a strong sense of place and the abiding presence of the past.
Visitors to the Coggins Gallery off the museum’s second-floor lobby cannot help but be impressed by the size of some of Williams’s large canvases, which dominate the relatively small exhibition space. The 1985 acrylic titled “The Oyster Roast,” for example, measures 6 by 12 feet. The artist’s decision to paint this scene on such a scale lends monumentality to what is a quintessential Lowcountry social event, a regional custom that dates back many generations.
As the focus of this work, Williams has rendered a group of nine people dressed for a chilly winter day, some sitting in lawn chairs and some standing in close proximity, most holding cans of beer or Styrofoam cups, some chatting or gazing out into the water. One lone figure on the left tends the makeshift, cinder block-rimmed fire pit, a sheet metal grid at the ready to place over the conflagration and heap with locally harvested oysters. His attention is apparently divided between the fire and the newspaper-covered serving table (so detailed is the artist’s rendering that one can read headlines from the Charleston “Post and Courier”) on which rest oyster knives, hot sauce and lemons in a bowl.
The painting is part landscape, part narrative. What is the backstory of this particular gathering? Sometimes Lowcountry roasts are held as fundraisers; most often they are purely social. Who are these people? What is their relationship to one another? What individual tales might each of them tell?
Most works by Williams offer more questions than answers. What has caused a crowd to gather in the painting titled “Roadside Worry”? Has someone’s beloved pet been hit by a car? What moment in the artist’s long career is commemorated in “Painting Van at Edisto”? In his catalog essay, Charles Rowe tells us that the artist christened this yellow panel truck “Edward Hopper” after one his most admired painters and that he would often paint in the back of the vehicle during inclement weather. Why did the artist entitle one particularly idyllic farm-scape “Legally Blind”? Is the man in the hard hat taking measurements for a new highway that will irrevocably alter the scene?
Williams changed his basic approach over time, eventually experimenting with abstract expressionism; but the current show at the Morris highlights his evocative representational work. There is much to see and ponder over in this exhibition that runs until Sept. 12.