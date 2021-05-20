ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum showcases meditative paintings

Since 2020, we have all had plenty of time to get in touch with our inner selves. One of the few benefits of any period of self-isolation, including a lockdown necessitated by a public health crisis, is the opportunity that it provides for introspection.
Meditative practice is, however, nothing new. It is as old as human history. The ancient Greeks practiced “omphaloskepsis” or “navel-gazing,” and the concept is familiar to countless others who consider yoga a way of elevating individual consciousness.
The art of Don Cooper, currently on display in a special exhibition at the Morris Museum of Art, impels us to cast our eyes higher up than the navel. The 14 paintings now on view focus on what is known in Sanskrit as the “bindu,” which in the practices of tantric Hinduism and Buddhism is manifested in the human body at a point in the back of the head. Since the bindu is thought to be the point at which creation begins, it is little wonder that it has become over the centuries a focal point of meditation. In Cooper’s work, it also serves as a reference point for artistic inception.
Informed by the Atlanta-based artist’s journey to India, each of the bindu paintings at the Morris is composed of a series of concentric circles radiating from a central dot. Whether in oil or acrylic on canvas or watercolor on Indian handmade paper, these works pulsate with energy. By focusing his or her gaze at the pinhole dot in the center of each composition, the viewer will soon notice that the radiating circles within circles begin to vibrate and fuse together, roughly replicating the universal meditative “journey” from outward to inward. In essence, Cooper’s bindu paintings can thus be said to serve as “roadmaps” to introspection.
The decision to mount these works in the small gallery off the first-floor entrance to the museum was a stroke of genius. I was reminded while sitting on the bench in the middle of the exhibition space – and I don’t think that this comparison is too far-fetched – of a visit that I made to the iconic Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas, some years ago. That particular spiritual space, conceived some 50 years ago by one of the greatest abstract painters of the last century, features 14 large-scale color field paintings – the same number of works as in the gallery devoted to Cooper’s oeuvre in Augusta.
In the case of the Mark Rothko works in Houston, seven are essentially black rectangles on a maroon ground and seven are variations on the color purple. In the center of the nondenominational space are benches and mats for quiet contemplation, for looking outward at the works themselves – Rothko himself felt that the color values in his dark paintings expressed various human emotions – and for looking within.
The Cooper paintings are intended to serve much the same function. Those whose centers are dominated by warm colors advance toward the viewer; those where cool colors predominate recede; but regardless of their relative intensity, we are drawn into the vortex, the swirling center of energy deftly constructed from oil, acrylic or water media.
